Operational Team Leader Camera Production, Warehouse & Supply Chain
2023-01-03
Spiideo is the leading provider of automated broadcasting cloud-based solutions for video analysis and streaming of sports. With an entirely new way of recording, sharing, and analyzing sports performance and producing sports for streaming, Spiideo has a unique position in the market. Our solution strikes the perfect balance between performance, simplicity, and accessibility. Today, Spiideo is used by hundreds of organizations globally, including some of the world's largest and most well-known professional and collegiate teams. Our customers can typically be found in team sports like soccer, basketball, ice hockey, field hockey, handball, lacrosse, etc.
THE OPPORTUNITY
We are looking to expand the Spiideo team further with the addition of a Team Leader for our Camera Production based in Malmö. In this role, you will be responsible for the day-to-day camera production, ranging from practical assembly, packing and shipping, to staff planning and supplier orders and forecasting. The position is a full-time employment based in Malmö at our physical premises (not remote).
As a Team Leader for Camera Production at Spiideo, you will:
• Manage our Camera Deliveries, from forecasting and part's suppliers, to receiving sales orders, assembly, configuration, packing and shipping
• Participate in setting up a new facility for our Camera Production early 2023
• Plan for and schedule extra (hourly) staff based on the production plan & and season
During low season the role will be very operational and hands-on, and during high season you will focus on recruiting, educating, mentoring and manage a small team of Camera Production Engineers.
What we are looking for:
We're looking for a person with experience from production/warehouse tasks including supplier interface or similar, with a high general technical skill set. We're looking for someone independent with self-drive & initiative who enjoys the mix of task from practical to administrative.
Experience from booking international shipments and interfacing customers in support tasks are nice to have!
You need full professional proficiency in Swedish as well as in English, as we are a global team and a lot of the daily conversations are in English.
What we can offer:
• A unique mix of Sports and Tech in a startup with a global footprint
• An independent role with a lot of room for your own initiatives
• A fun, highly skilled & motivated team
