Operational Specialist
Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Nacka Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Nacka
2024-01-08
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB i Nacka
About TP-Link
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market. TP-Link Nordic Enterprises AB is a subsidiary of Big Field Global PTE. Ltd. ("BFG") in Singapore.
To enhance the operation team accompanied by growing business, TP-Link Enterprises Nordic AB is looking for an experienced operation specialist.
Job role and responsibilities:
• Proceed orders, follow up logistics and perform daily communication directly with Nordic clients.
• Set up BID price list and calculate rebates for distributors and key accounts.
• Collect sales data and perform analysis.
• Assist sales team with other related tasks.
Desired Skills and Experience:
• You have at least three year's experience in similar positions as sales assistant, accounting, data analyst or logistic specialist.
• Data-sensitive, rigorous, with a strong sense of responsibility.
• Proficiency in MS-Office software, with special emphasis on Excel.
• Excellent communication skills.
We offer:
Today we're at the second stage of entrepreneurial period by expanding channel and portfolio. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a good salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Competitive salary package.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Platform to deep dive in Nordic networking and consumer electronics markets.
• Healthy work-life balance.
• Career opportunities.
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office, the latter is located at 131 53 Nacka, Sweden.
• Hiring date: as soon as possible.
• Language: professional English is mandatory, other Nordic language is a plus.
If you are interested, please send your CV to hr.se@tp-link.com
. The application through LinkedIn will NOT be answered.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-07
E-post: hr.se@tp-link.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB
(org.nr 559278-2733)
Forumvägen 14 Plan 13 Box 5 (visa karta
)
131 53 NACKA Jobbnummer
8376710