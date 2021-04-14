Operational Risk Specialist - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Operational Risk Specialist
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-14
Operational Risk Specialist
Nasdaq Clearing is looking for an Operational Risk Specialist to join the Risk Monitoring & Control Team (part of 2nd line CRO function).Nasdaq Clearing handles the clearing of three different Clearing Services, focusing primarily on Equity derivatives, Fixed Income and repositories and Commodity Derivatives. Risk Management for these services is accomplished through a comprehensive risk management framework comprised of policies, procedures, standards and human, informational and technological resources.
These resources and the framework that are applied are essential to the accurate measurement, desired level of control and protection from all identifiable significant risks. The framework is also designed to meet the risk management and related corporate governance objectives of Nasdaq Clearing.
With this position we offer
The CRO function is primarily responsible for controlling and overseeing that Nasdaq Clearing operates in accordance with the applicable risk management framework to ensure prudent and effective management of financial, operational, strategic & business and legal & regulatory risks associated with Nasdaq Clearings activities.The Risk Monitoring & Control Team consists of a small team responsible for providing 2nd line risk support in identifying, analyzing, and planning for newly discoveredrisksand managing identifiedrisks. The work includes senior management reporting, ongoing risk monitoring, control testing, and incident follow-up.
As the Operational Risk Specialist, you will be part of the second line function where you will focus on the development and implementation of Nasdaq Clearings framework regarding operational risk and other significant non-financial risks.
Your role and responsibilities:
Participate in all major work streams as part of Risk Monitoring & Control Team (as needed)
Provide support to the Business Continuity Management and Crisis Management, which includes enhancing processes and protocols and providing subject matter expertise and guidance to mitigate risk
Enhance Risk Dashboards, and develop new risk metrics where necessary
Participate in developing and conducting 2nd Line Risk Training sessions
Enhance current reporting structures and help automate processes
Identify the operational and other non-financial risks throughout the organization
Participate and help drive annual risk assessments on all teams within Nasdaq Clearing
Monitor, collect, analyze and report information on incidents to senior management
Prepare risk reporting materials to all stakeholders, including senior management and the board
Continue to build and improve the risk culture and operational risk framework and awareness about operational risks driving it forward within the organization
We expect you to have:
A degree in Economics, Finance or other related field
Solid work experience in operational risk ideally from financial services
Proven knowledge of operational risk procedures
Excellent communication skills in English as you will be interacting with multiple stakeholders and documenting new and existing policies, as well as preparing reports for senior management
Strong organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple projects
A highly analytical and inquisitive mindset
The ability to thrive in a rapidly changing environment
Preferred skills in programming and strong technical awareness
Does this sound like you?
This is a full time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. As the selection process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as you are
Nasdaqis a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services.As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market,its technologypowers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries.Nasdaqis home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, about our business visit business.nasdaq.com. Check out more about our Life atNasdaq.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/82174947
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5691698
