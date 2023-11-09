Operational Procurement support
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-11-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the role
We are now looking for an Operational Procurement support on the behalf of our client. The role is to secure setting up and administrating articles in the supply chain system, creating basis for contract signing.
In your role as Operational Procurement support your main tasks will involve:
• Support the establishment of COPP in business (support to end users, reduce process lead time, increase PO compliance etc.).
• The resource will be embedded into the Operational Procurement team.
• As the role is very operational and the automatization needed is not in place a need to add hands and feet is necessary to bridge the digital development but also to free up resources to support in digital development.
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc:
• Prefferably a person with supply chain set-up knowledge and insight in contractual administration.
• Client is working in an Infor/M3 environment so experience from this is an advantage
Following competences must be fulfilled:
• Supply chain and contract administration knowledge - Junior (1-3 year 's work experience in the role)
• Methodical and structured with administrative skills and ability to handle details - Senior (4-7 year 's work experience in the role)
• Information management - Junior (1-3 year 's work experience in the role)
• Fluent in both spoken and written English - Expert (7+ year 's work experience in the role)
The position as Operational Procurement support is an assignment starting as soon as possible and one year ahead. The worklocation is Malmö/Älmhult.
About you
To fit for this assignment, we believe you are a self-motivated and detail-oriented person. You are a quick learner with strong advance knowledge of Excel. You are good at communicating and are passionate to sustainability and supply chain and procurement. Further, you are a result driven team player with a process mindset and have an ability to take initiative focusing on the big picture. You also have an ability to collaborate effectively with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Contact details
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Liridona Brahimi via liridona.brahimi@adecco.se
If you have questions regarding registration, please contact support via info@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Procurement, inköp, supply chain, Malmö, Älmhult, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-43794". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8252402