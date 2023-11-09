Operational Procurement Support
2023-11-09
Job Description
We are now looking for an Operational Procurement support on the behalf of our well-known client.
The role is to secure setting up and administrating articles in the supply chain system, creating basis for contract signing.
Main responsibilities as Operational Procurement Support:
• Support the establishment of COPP in business (support to end users, reduce process lead time, increase PO compliance etc.).
• You will be embedded into the Operational Procurement team.
• As the role is very operational and the automatization needed is not in place a need to add hands and feet is necessary to bridge the digital development but also to free up resources to support in digital development.
Company Description
Our client is a privately held retail and financial company that owns the intellectual property rights to the franchisees' department stores. Their department stores are located around the world and are well known in every household.
Qualifications
• You have experience from a similar role within procurement support.
• You have Supply chain and contract administration knowledge.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and oral.
• Meritorious: Experience in Infor/M3 environment.
Personal qualities
You are methodical and structured with administrative skills and ability to handle details. You are a quick learner.
