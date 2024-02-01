Operational Procurement Specialist
2024-02-01
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
Company Description
Who we are in Category Area Indirect Procurement
Indirect Procurement organisation (Category Area Indirect Procurement) is part of Purchasing Development and has received the task to operate across the Inter IKEA Group companies, between all three core businesses (Retail Concept / Supply /Range). Our ambition is to secure the best possible prerequisites for Inter IKEA Group to handle the new world, at the same time fulfilling the future needs of partnership and supplier innovations within Digital, Professional Services, Facility Management and Machinery & Energy.
To take the next leap on our exciting procurement journey and we are happy to announce that we are now looking for an additional Operational Procurement Specialist, that will report to Sandra Siepelt (Operational Procurement Manager).
Job Description
About the role
As an Operational Procurement Specialist, you'll be the link that connects the daily needs from the many stakeholders with the appropriate Category offer and ensure the connection towards the specific indirect Suppliers. Where call-offs from existing agreements/contracts will be part of the daily business and in the absence of existing agreements/contracts, specific sourcing activities/events will be performed. Moreover, you will contribute to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Procure - To - Order process through the managing and updating of Master Data information.
More in detail the assignment consists of:
Responsible to secure that Purchase Requests and Purchase orders are processed in a proper and timely matter according to set procedures and routines
Conduct call offs from existing agreements/contracts to meet stakeholders/requesters needs for product and services. Also including performing of specific sourcing activities where existing agreements and contracts are not enough.
Ensure transparent interaction and communication between all stakeholders and suppliers involved in the specific project.
Responsible to manage & update business, supplier, item/catalogue and/or compliance related information/documents to ensure efficient and effective Procure - To - Order process.
Secure compliance to Procure-To-Pay process and other agreed ways of working / Working methods (including POA)
Contribute to better products/services and actively contribute to increase efficiency and quality
Responsible for transparent & adequate reporting of Procure - To - Pay KPI's
Qualifications
About you
To be successful in the Operational Procurement Specialist role we would prefer you to have
Experience and knowledge within Indirect Procurement or purchasing, preferably within Operational procurement
Experience and knowledge within Finance & business administration including agreement & contract handling
University degree preferred in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Technology-based field, Business administration or related
Strong communication skills combined with a high level of service mindset - Stakeholder management
Leadership skills and project leadership experience is an advantage
As a person you are:
Great in stakeholder management
Positive, decisive, and analytical
Independent and with great communication skills toward various stakeholders
Strongly business minded, ability to see the big picture and apply different perspectives from customer to supplier perspective
Able to foresee the consequences of one's own actions and act based on high moral and ethical principles
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
You will work in an environment where your ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
Additional information
Does this sound like you? Why not Apply?
Please note, this position can be based in either Älmhult, Sweden and Delft, Netherlands.
Please send us your application in English - CV and letter of motivation before February 13th at the latest. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Sandra Siepelt, Sandra.Siepelt@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, connect with Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
