Operational Planner
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2023-01-26
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Eskilstuna
, Köping
, Flen
, Örebro
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Service Market Logistics (SML) is part of Group Trucks Our job is to develop, manage and optimize the Service Market supply chain for all Volvo Group brands. We strive for an innovative and diverse workplace, living the Volvo Group values with high focus on customer success.
We are now looking for an Operational Planner in the Operational Planning/Refill team in Eskilstuna.
We have a collaborative environment and explorative mindset in our organization that is quite unique - and now you have the opportunity to join us!
We are on a fantastic journey where we are exploring new technologies and solutions with the aim of developing a future competitive edge for the Volvo Group. You will play an important role in creating the supply chain of the future.
Are you passionate about delivering excellent customer service and driving business performance through utilizing digital technologies and insights based on data? Do you want to be part of a diverse and global team? Are you excited at the prospect of driving industry best-in-class supply network management performance? As part of our team; you can.
Main responsibilities
As an Operational Planner you are responsible for the replenishment of some of our Distribution Centers (DC) in the world. You are responsible for spare parts availability, inventory management and rush transport analysis. A central part of the responsibility is to understand and visualize our performance as well as take corrective actions when deviating from targets.
You will be our speaking partner to colleagues in the DC and Business Area and you will take lead to proactively find solutions to existing or future challenges, in close collaboration with our colleagues.
Continuous Improvement is a focused area with upcoming challenges where you will play an important role. Because the role is versatile, and our function is included in many aspects of the supply chain there is the opportunity to expand your knowledge and experience into many different areas.
We are in the midst of a transformation journey; utilizing the possibilities of big data and advanced analytics. While this position consists to some degree of critical operational tasks, there is also great opportunity for personal growth in areas such as machine learning and microservice development in our upcoming cloud native planning solution.
To contribute to our team development, you need to be self-driven and take ownership and drive cross functional initiatives.
Who are you?
You are great at communicating and collaborating to reach the goals you set, whether it's internally in our team or with your colleagues on the other side of the globe. You take ownership and responsibility for your work and take great pride in serving our customers.
In addition, you are passionate about exploring new concepts and broadening your horizon. You are not necessarily an expert in all the technical aspects of our work, but you have a strong determination and a keen mindset to learn and develop.
Examples of the areas where we want you to either already have some experience or have a strong interest to explore:
Python, Java and SQL programming preferably in the cloud
Azure, DevOps and agile working methods
AI and/or machine learning
Collaborating across organizational boundaries and levels to get results
We need you to have strong analytic skills. You like to work with large amount of data to perform in-depth analyses and you can present the result of the analysis in a comprehensible manner. Experience within logistics and inventory management from studying or work is highly meriting as this is the core of our business.
Required University studies within Industrial Engineering, Statistics, Computer Science, Logistics, or other relevant path.
Do you want to be a part of our journey? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
Curious, and have some questions? Contact me!
Fredrik Tholén, Head of Operational Planning/Refill fredrik.tholen@volvo.com
Anna Bäckman, HR Business Partner anna.backman@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
631 85 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Operations Jobbnummer
7382717