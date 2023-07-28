Operational Marketing Manager to Motiva
2023-07-28
QUICK FACTS
Extent: Full-time
Working hours: Office hours, 08-17 Monday-Friday
Location: Wivalliusgatan, Kungsholmen
Start date: As soon as possible
Form of employment: Direct recruitment with six months initial probation period
Salary: Fixed monthly salary + yearly bonus based on company performance
YOUR FUTURE WORKPLACE
Motiva (https://motiva.health/sv)
manufactures and sells breast implants and, based on science and user-centered design, aims to transform the industry by focusing on value creation, safety and women's health. Motiva is part of the global medical technology company group Establishment Labs (https://www.establishmentlabs.com)
and therefore you will have colleagues all over the world! In total they are 1500 employees, of which 200 work in Europe.
At the Stockholm office, where you will be based, you have 10 colleagues working in different roles. Since the office is small there is a homely vibe and a strong team culture built on openness and mutual respect. Every Thursday you eat breakfast together and quarterly a joint activity is organized.
WORK TASKS
As Operational Marketing Manager you will develop and implement marketing plans to help differentiate Motiva's products, technologies, and medical education initiatives within the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian market. You will report to Operational Marketing Lead based in Barcelona, Spain.
You will be responsible for everything from website and social media to SEO, SEM, sponsorships, influencer marketing, partnerships with clinics and surgeons and POS synergies. You will also handle promotional materials and related convening and logistics, B2B medical trainings (online and in person), congresses presence, innovation releases and events.
Duties and responsibilities include the following:
• Develop the local B2B, B2B2C and B2C marketing plan and strategic calendar based on the global calendar/initiatives
• Market analysis to seek opportunities and anticipate threats
• Ownership and tracking of key worksheets such as surgeons' segmentation, patient acquisition cost and conversion rate etc.
• Profit and loss ownership: budget of the ATL and BTL
• Responsible for delivering all projects (including product launches), events & initiatives on time and on budget
• Lead and direct local agency partners
• Maintain professional relationships with local plastic surgery societies and congress organizers through a high level of communication and responsiveness
• Maintain strong, collaborative relationships with sales managers and sales teams
You will work closely with:
• Operational Marketing Managers and marketing teams in UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain
• Consumer Business Unit and Medical Education team for the deployment of the marketing plans, alignment of objectives and strategy and implementation of product launches and campaigns
• Regional sales teams providing marketing insights, expertise and guidance to support local initiatives while developing a successful 360 local marketing plan
REQUIREMENTS
• Ability to travel up to 30%
• Bachelor's degree, preferably in Marketing, Business, Science or similar field
• 3-5 years of experience in an operational marketing role, preferably in the cosmetics/dermo cosmetics sector or any other compliance regulated industry
• Experience in digital campaigns and digital marketing is essential
• Experience in strategic sales and/or has worked closely with a sales department (understanding of sales mindset, timings and requirements)
• Experience of planning and coordinating events
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing. Other language skills are ideal
• Medical education or experience from a medical field is a plus
In this recruitment process we place great emphasis on personal qualities. You identify with the following core skills and competencies:
• Collaborative communication style
• Hands-on execution/doer; always taking action and initiatives
• Customer centric approach
• Analytical solutions-focused problem solving and decision making
• Strong organization and time-management skills
• Thrives in a fast paced environment juggling multiple priorities
• Razor sharp attention to detail; process and system oriented
OTHER INFORMATION
• This recruitment process is handled by Inte Bara Post Bemanning and all calls and emails about the job should go directly to us. This is a direct recruitment and you will be employed at Motiva.
• Apply for this job by clicking Apply here. We will review the applications continuously and the job ad can be closed down before the position is filled.
We do not accept applications via email but if you have specific questions about the job you can contact us at rekrytering@rpbemanning.se
