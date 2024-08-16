Operational Excellence Specialist - Husqvarna Group
At Husqvarna Group, we're not just shaping the future; we're doing it with an unwavering passion for innovation. We create solutions that transform urban and green spaces worldwide. Our commitment to diversity and equal opportunities is central to who we are. We believe that our differences are our strengths, and we celebrate these differences by fostering an inclusive environment where every employee and candidate feels valued. Together, we harness the best ideas and develop solutions for the future.
Husqvarna Forest & Garden
Husqvarna Forest & Garden division specializes in delivering high-performance tools and solutions for both professional users and consumers in the forestry and gardening industries. Renowned for innovation, our products enhance productivity and sustainability in green space management.
We are currently seeking an Operational Excellence Specialist who will play a crucial role in using data to provide insights into complexity reduction and standardization opportunities within our product portfolio.
In this role, you will be responsible for continuously tracking data, maintaining up-to-date monthly KPIs and dashboards, following up on and driving reduction goals, and engaging with key stakeholders to promote complexity reduction and standardization. Additionally, you will propose new governance structures and processes for managing our product portfolio and inventory.
Key Responsibilities
As an Operational Excellence Specialist, your responsibilities will include identifying and implementing opportunities to streamline our product portfolio by reducing complexity and enhancing standardization. This will involve gathering data from various systems related to finished products, accessories, and components. Utilizing tools like Excel and Power BI, you will perform comprehensive data analysis to inform your decisions.
You will develop and update dashboards with relevant KPIs to monitor progress and performance. Ensuring that information is accessible and organized, you will establish and maintain an information SharePoint. Your role will also include creating compelling presentation materials and delivering them to various stakeholders, managing relationships with these key stakeholders, and facilitating interactive workshops to drive consensus and action.
To validate analytical findings and foster collaborative solutions, you will conduct hands-on workshops, such as standardization sessions. Additionally, you will define and map governance structures and processes for effective product and inventory management.
Your Background
To excel in this role, you have:
A generalist in finance, engineering, and production (e.g., industrial engineering).
Solid understanding of different production methodologies.
A good knowledge of Value Engineering and Complexity Reduction.
Proficient in conducting presentations and facilitating discussions to ensure active stakeholder engagement.
Skilled in numerical analysis, particularly in detailed cost breakdowns.
You have strong verbal and written communication skills in English. Advanced proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and SQL. Familiarity with creating Power BI dashboards is a plus!
Who You Are
We are looking for someone with a deep enthusiasm for comprehensive analysis that includes financial, technical, and root cause aspects. You should have a holistic perspective and the ability to work cross-functionally, influencing others without direct authority. Your analytical skills should enable you to discern connections, insights, and potential opportunities that drive innovation and improvement.
Join us at Husqvarna Group, and let's shape the future together!
How to apply
If you are excited about this role and meet the qualifications, we invite you to apply and join our team at Husqvarna Group.
For questions about the role, contact Hiring Manager - Lianne Wiersma at lianne.wiersma@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Next steps
