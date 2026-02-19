Operational Excellence Manager
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden, and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
About the role
As Operational Excellence Manager, you will be part of the global Premium Customer Support transformation within our Global Aftermarket function. This is a high-impact role where you set new operational standards, governance models, and ways of working that elevate customer experience worldwide.
You will drive change across regions, align senior stakeholders, and ensure sustainable implementation of new processes and operating models. Reporting to the Director Customer Support & Training, you will play a key role in shaping how Customer Support delivers value globally.
Responsibilities
Be part of and implement the Premium Customer Support transformation in BU (Business Unit) Europe and next step globally.
Establish operational standards, governance structures, and KPIs
Drive structured change management and communication across regions
Define and implement new operating models and processes
Ensure measurable improvements in customer experience and service delivery
Align initiatives with broader strategic priorities
Provide tools and frameworks that enable successful adoption
You will have clear decision-making authority and global visibility in this role.
Your skills and background
• Bachelor's degree in business, technology, or related field with demonstrated expertise in change management and organizational transformation
• Proven experience in customer support operations with deep understanding of service delivery processes and customer experience principles
• Strong background in project management with experience leading cross-functional initiatives and managing stakeholder relationships across multiple regions
• Advanced change management skills with ability to develop frameworks and methodologies that others can implement effectively
• Excellent communication and persuasion abilities to influence stakeholders and drive adoption of new approaches across diverse teams
• Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities to address operational challenges requiring coordination of people and process dimensions
• Exceptional interpersonal skills with proven ability to build relationships and manage competing priorities across internal departments and external partners
Location
This position can be based in our offices in Stockholm or in Huskvarna.
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Your Application
Interested? We review applications continuously and will close the process once the right candidate is found.
For more information about the position, contact hiring manager Malin Anglert Director Customer Support & Training on malin.anglert@husqvarnagroupd.com
. For questions regarding the process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Jonathan Olsson jonathan.olsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is about people - we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold - We push boundaries and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated - We work with passion and resilience.
Care - We support each other and strive to make a lasting difference.
Learn more about our culture here: https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/our-culture
