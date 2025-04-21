Operational Buyer to HV Service
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2025-04-21
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
Our business is growing rapidly, and now is the perfect time to join us. We are now offering an opportunity to join our team as an Operational buyer to HV Services in Ludvika. The Product Service Center in Sweden is responsible for after-sales support of all High Voltage Products in the domestic market. We also handle Live Tank Breakers, Power Quality, and Digital Applications globally, including training, installation, commissioning, scheduled maintenance, value-added services, troubleshooting, extensions, retrofits, and replacements.
As a member of our procurement team, you will help establish processes and build a strong team. You will act as the liaison between our business and suppliers. In addition to your purchasing skills, you should be social, adept at managing internal and external contacts, and enjoy problem-solving.
How You'll Make an Impact
Ensure our production and warehouse are supplied with necessary materials.
Enhance supplier performance.
Improve material master data.
Be a key member of the procurement team.
Your Background
Minimum of a high school diploma.
Familiarity with technical drawings.
Strong social and communication skills in both Swedish and English, written and verbal.
Ability to take initiative and responsibility.
Knowledge in Breakers is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Charlotta Khari, charlotta.kahari1@hitachienergy.comw
ill answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou, Johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
9295731