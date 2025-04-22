Operational Buyer
2025-04-22
Ready to make a significant impact in procurement at Stena Line? We're on the lookout for an experienced Operational Buyer who thrives on challenges, embraces change, and wants to join our team and exciting journey ahead!
As one of our Operational Buyers, you'll have a key role in our day-to-day operations where you will execute operational purchasing to support our organization's needs. You'll implement contracts, agreements, and new processes to boost operational efficiency. Additionally, you'll be involved in developing standardized P2P processes. Your efforts will drive improvement initiatives, ensuring our procurement processes remain optimized and effective. In this role, you will also spend considerable time working in our procurement system AMOS.
Some of your key responsibilities:
• Processing of requisitions created by the vessels by sending out price enquiries or placing direct orders in case of an agreement.
- Lead sourcing initiatives to proactively address upcoming needs.
- Foster clear and consistent communication with suppliers, ensuring on-time delivery and swift resolution of any supply-related challenges.
- Contribute to the development and streamlining of procurement processes.
- Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders, aligning procurement activities with organizational objectives.
- Engage in global and regional strategic sourcing projects, provide local market insights and support in project analysis.
- Validate the completeness and relevance of RFI/RFP submissions, and actively participate in supplier evaluation and selection.
- Work hand in hand with your team members and end users to ensure seamless implementation of sourcing strategies and new contracts.
- Monitor key performance indicators related to supplier and internal stakeholder contract compliance, implementing corrective measures as necessary.
- Assist in the rollout of new consumption policies, promoting adherence across the organization.
- Share knowledge and expertise with team members to optimize overall performance.
What you will experience
Joining our Procurement team means embarking on an exciting journey ahead! As our new team member, you will, directly or indirectly, be a crucial part of our procurement transformation journey. Our procurement team is dedicated to increase value generation in procurement, improving ways of working, and building strong internal stakeholder relationships.
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
Who you are
At Stena Line your personality matters as much as how good you are at what you do. We believe you're someone who relishes the excitement and potential of building new ways of working and contributing to the ongoing success of the organization.
We also believe you are an enthusiastic and self-motivated team player who brings a positive attitude to every task or challenge you face. You're analytical, and always ready to tackle problems head-on. We also believe you to be a skilled negotiator, with a knack for delivering the best results.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's in Engineering, Business, Finance, or qualification by experience.
- Experience in operational procurement, a strong understanding of processes and best practices, preferably in a larger organization.
- Experience in sourcing and working with external suppliers.
- Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Procurement department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than May 11th, 2024. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service. We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information.
If you have any questions regarding the position you are welcome to contact Joakim Rönnäng, Head of Procurement at Joakim.ronnang@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hanna Gustavsson, Talent Acquisition Partner, hanna.gustavsson@stenaline.com
.
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 6,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, contributing to our company.
Stena Line acts as a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favourite places.
