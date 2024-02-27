Operation Specialist
2024-02-27
Massimo Dutti
Operation Specialist
Permanent Position
Our Operation specialists are responsible of all aspects of store operations and management of the back of house (delivery process and productivity, stockrooms standards and good replenishment practices)
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are detail-oriented, creative and proactive and are looking for a challenging yet rewarding career in fashion. You are able to multitask between your key responsibilities.
You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You have excellent analysis, prioritization and organizational skills. You have a track record of stockroom operations, people management and an understanding of customer service. At Inditex you will find more than a job.
What we expect from you
As an Op Specialist, you are accountable in supporting the day to day running of the store operations, balancing your time between the stockroom and shop floor. Some of your main responsibilities will be:
• Monitoring and supporting the organization of the store's stockroom and replenishment process
• Overlook and improve delivery procedures
• Motivate, encourage and inspire your team
• Support in the analysis of data to improve KPIs and minimize stock loss
• Transmit an Inclusive work environment.
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply via mail hrscandinavia@inditex.com
no later than 13.04.24.
Looking forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
