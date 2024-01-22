Open Source Program Office Lead
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more shareable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for an Open Source Program Office Lead
WirelessCar is at the forefront of technology innovation. We are deeply invested in open-source software and are looking for a leader to spearhead our Open Source Program Office (OSPO) to harness the full potential of open source in our operations.
Do you like guiding the development and implementation of open-source strategies? You will drive the work of ensuring compliance with open-source licenses and promoting an open-source culture within the organization.
As the Open Source Program Office Lead, you will be responsible for ensuring that our company excels in the utilization of open-source software. You will be faced with challenges such as managing processes, leading a culture shift, improving our technology strategy with open-source initiatives, and ensuring our team is equipped with the best tools, training, and support.
We offer you
•
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
• Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
• Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
• Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
• Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
• Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Key Responsibilities
•
Develop and implement an effective open source strategy aligned with the company's goals
• Chair the Open Source Program Office, coordinating efforts across departments
• Ensure open source license compliance and ethical standards are met
• Collaborate with internal teams to maximize benefits of open source participation
• Engage with external open source communities and represent the company at events
• Monitor open source trends for strategic decision-making
• Develop and maintain efficient, compliant policies for open source usage
• Educate and train staff on open source best practices
• Drive adoption of tooling and automation for optimized open source development
We believe that you bring
• Education in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field or relevant comparable experience
• Strong background in software development, with a focus on continuous delivery practices
• In-depth understanding of open source software governance, licensing, and culture
• Knowledgeable about common open source communities and publication methods
• Experience in open source development, community relations, and tooling
• Proven experience in an open source environment, ideally in a leadership role.
As a person, you have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects. You also have a deep passion for open source and its role in innovation and community building. When it comes to communication and collaboration, we see that you have exceptional skills, capable of engaging diverse audiences.
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The preferred work location is in the Gothenburg or Munich offices, but we see a possibility for a partial remote work set-up in nearby areas of Sweden or Germany.
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
