Open Apply - Mechanical Engineer
2025-04-08
What We Offer:
A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you a problem-solver with a passion for designing and improving mechanical systems? We're always looking for talented Mechanical Engineers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals eager to contribute to exciting projects - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As a Mechanical Engineer, you'll play a key role in designing, analyzing, and optimizing mechanical systems and components for various industries. You'll work on innovative projects that require creativity, precision, and technical expertise. From initial concept development to final implementation, you'll ensure that designs meet quality, safety, and efficiency standards. Key responsibilities may include:
Designing and developing mechanical components and systems using CAD software
Conducting simulations and analyses to ensure optimal performance and durability
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver solutions
Prototyping, testing, and refining designs to meet project specifications
Ensuring compliance with industry standards and safety regulations
Identifying opportunities to improve processes, materials, and designs for cost-efficiency and sustainability
We're seeking individuals with strong technical skills, creativity, and a drive to innovate. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field
Proficiency in CAD software such as SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or similar
Knowledge of finite element analysis (FEA) and simulation tools like ANSYS or Abaqus
Familiarity with manufacturing processes such as machining, welding, or 3D printing
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Ability to work collaboratively in multidisciplinary teams
