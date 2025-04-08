Open Apply - Embedded Software Engineer
What We Offer:
• A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
• A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
• Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
• Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you an innovative problem-solver with a passion for embedded systems? We're always looking for talented Embedded Software Engineers to join our team. Whether you're an experienced professional or just starting your career, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals who want to explore exciting opportunities in cutting-edge projects - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and the Stockholm area. As an Embedded Software Engineer, you will play a critical role in developing software for hardware systems across various industries, including automotive, industrial automation, IoT, and more. You'll design, implement, and optimize software that interfaces with hardware, ensuring performance, reliability, and functionality. This is an opportunity to work on innovative solutions that push technological boundaries. Key responsibilities may include:
• Designing and developing embedded software for microcontrollers and processors
• Writing, testing, and debugging code to ensure robust system performance
• Collaborating with hardware engineers to define software-hardware integration
• Optimizing software for memory usage, processing speed, and power efficiency
• Conducting unit and system-level testing to validate functionality
We're looking for engineers with a strong foundation in embedded systems and a passion for solving complex challenges. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience.
- Proficiency in C and C++, with experience in embedded systems programming
• Familiarity with real-time operating systems (RTOS) and bare-metal programming
• Experience with microcontrollers (e.g., ARM Cortex, AVR, PIC) and communication protocols (e.g., UART, I2C, SPI, CAN)
• Understanding of hardware design and the ability to read schematics and datasheets
• Knowledge of debugging tools such as oscilloscopes, logic analyzers, and emulators
• Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
Good communication skills in English (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
