Open Apply - Cyber Security Specialist
Maandag Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Maandag Nordic AB i Stockholm
, Köping
, Umeå
, Skellefteå
, Piteå
eller i hela Sverige
What We Offer:
A good working environment that promotes collaboration and innovation
A competitive salary based on your experience and expertise
Paid vacation days to ensure you have a healthy work-life balance
Comprehensive health benefits to support your well-beingFor more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you passionate about protecting digital assets and safeguarding organizations against cyber threats? We're always looking for skilled Cyber Security Specialists to join our team. If you're a seasoned expert or just starting your career in cybersecurity, we welcome open applications from motivated individuals eager to contribute to the security of businesses and systems - whether you would like to work as a freelancer or consultant. In 2025, the green transition will transform the northern economy, with major companies driving sustainable energy and innovation. This shift will create great expansion in the region, and filling roles such as Cyber Security Specialists are a high priority. We are expecting projects in Västerbotten, Norrbotten, Västerås and Stockholm. As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will assess and mitigate security risks through vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. You'll implement and manage security tools like firewalls, monitor systems for threats, and respond to security breaches. Additionally, you'll develop security policies, collaborate with IT teams to secure infrastructure, and stay updated on the latest security trends to protect the organization.
We're looking for detail-oriented and proactive professionals with a strong understanding of cybersecurity principles. While specific requirements may vary by project, ideal candidates will have the following skillset and experience:
Proficiency in tools like SIEM platforms, firewalls, and endpoint protection solutions
Knowledge of penetration testing tools (e.g., Metasploit, Burp Suite)
Experience in managing security frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001/2, NIST, GDPR compliance)
Familiarity with network protocols, operating systems (Windows, Linux), and cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP)
Knowledge of scripting or programming languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell, or Bash)
Experience in threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, and incident response
Fluent in English, both written and verbal (knowledge of Swedish is a plus)
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Excellent communication skills and the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholder
Attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining high security standards Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "89". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maandag Nordic AB
(org.nr 559482-5522) Arbetsplats
Maandag Stockholm Kontakt
Helena Frykholm
Helena Frykholm helena.frykholm@maandag.com Jobbnummer
9272706