Job description
Ranstad is looking for a new colleague to join our team as an OnSite IT Technician.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
As an OnSite IT Technician you will act as back-office support and 2nd line for end users. The support includes hardware (PC & Peripherals), software installation, fault analysis and user administration from an IT perspective. You will be part of a dedicated team providing support across all customer business areas. The support organization is structured around regular ITIL framework, but agile experience is a plus as all IT backend teams are structured according to agile way of working.
Responsibilities:
Monitor, handle and follow up support cases from Servicedesk
Service and support on client installations, workstations, miscellaneous IT equipment and server administration (OS, hardware)
Implementations, troubleshooting, software/OS/network
Actively communicate with Servicedesk responsible about deviation, interference, and divergences
Administrate cases within the Servicedesk system
Administrate asset handling within the Servicedesk system
Suggest continuing service improvement within Servicedesk organization to Servicedesk responsible
Reports to Head of Exploration and Digital Experience
Qualifications
Solid experience with support and troubleshooting on Windows based environment.
Solid experience in supporting commonly known software (MS Office Suite)
Experience in support IT client hardware and peripherals
Knowledge in IT Infrastructure
Knowledge of videoconferencing systems
Knowledge in Mac & Linux client-based environment
Excellent communication skills
Fluent in Swedish and English or Chinese and English.
