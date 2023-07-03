Onsite IT Support Specialist Skövde
2023-07-03
You will join the onsite team in Skövde as IT Support Specialist and be an essential part of our constant strive for Customer Success! Your focus will be to provide support to the business in using applications and services. The Support Specialist IT will provide support locally and sometimes remotely.
The daily work, which is supported by tools such as Service Now, EWO and Kaizen, aims to continuously improve and requires cross-functional collaboration between Business, HCL and Digital & IT.
Provide the end user the support that is agreed upon
Provide information to end users in the event of operational disturbances
Act as action owner of the cases or orders they are assigned to
Assist Infrastructure and application operation Specialist when required
Drive the identification and escalation of problems in supported services and solutions
Some of the activities you will be working with are:
Incident & Problem management
Request & Change management
Knowledge management
On behalf of Delivery
Work with continues improvement
Participate in building good customer relationship.
About you:
We expect you to have a couple of years of experience working with application support or technical support in production or similar. Your solid knowledge of ITIL processes; and support tools such as Remedy, Service Now or similar as well as EWO and kaizen.
Qualifications / requirements for the job:
2-3 years of experience from working with onsite support or similar
Previous experience from IT within manufacturing industry
Good experience in incident and problem process (ITIL)
Experience from LEAN and working with continuous improvements
Good communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
Driving license
Travel Required: Occasional
Location: Skövde, Sweden
