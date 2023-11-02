Onmo Is Looking For A Highly Motivated Platform Engineer
Onmo Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-11-02
ONMO Sweden is looking for a highly motivated platform engineer with strong back-end experience.
We are a small team based in Gothenburg creating a streaming platform for Android games. We are building a hybrid cloud service with AWS, self-hosted, and mobile carrier-hosted bare metal servers. The stack consists of Node.js, WebRTC, and Rust on the back-end and React with TypeScript on the front end, we use GitHub Actions, Nomad, and Docker for our infra.
You will work with
Improve product performance and functionality
Improve CI/CD and developer experience
Infrastructure as code
Deploy new regions (Bare metal servers)
In our team, everyone contributes to decision-making, offering significant opportunities to shape both the work you do and the product's direction.
We are a diverse, distributed team with members from various parts of the world, including Sweden, the USA, Canada, India, and Vietnam.
Requirements
Docker, Linux, and bash
Nodejs or other web development experience
AWS or other cloud Experience
Github actions or other CI/CD
Fluent in English (both written and spoken since this is our office language)
Experience keeps a production service alive
Nice to have
Experience with Rust or CPP
Nomad or any other docker cluster management system
Infrastructure as code
WebRTC
Data analysis and reporting
We expect you to:
Take responsibility
Have an analytical mind
Take own initiatives
Work at ONMO Sweden:
Fulltime employment
