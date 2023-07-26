Online Merchandising Specialist to Consumer Electronics Company
2023-07-26
We are currently looking for an Online Merchandising Specialist to an exciting opportunity with our client within Consumer Electronics. This is a consultancy opportunity, but is treated as a permanent role at our client and we will offer a permanent contract to the consultant.
What will this role achieve?
Working for one of the largest the world 's largest brand and consumer electronics manufacturer, your responsibility is to ensure the digital touchpoints meet expectations for consumers to discover, choose and purchase the products on the website.
In this role, you will plan, execute and follow up key activities for product launches, campaigns and always-on communication across the sites in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
You will plan and develop sales driven merchandising to package and present relevant products, upsell and cross-sell offerings on the website.
Continuously analyzing consumer behaviour, you will work closely with the analytics, CRO, SEO and other functions in the digital team to evaluate and identify insights and opportunities to drive the performance for your product category.
What will be the jobs scope?
• .com User Experience.
• Presenting and positioning the categories/products to meet consumer expectations, in all steps of the consumer journey on the website
• Ensure product and category content are registered and published on time and in-line with .com calendar and best practices.
• Identify opportunities for site enhancements through analytics to deliver a best practice user experience.
• Merchandising - plan and execute merchandising for product category. Ensure product recommendations and offering visibility in relevant .com touchpoints to drive sales on .com e-store.
• Reviews - generate consumer reviews and ensure best possible exposure to drive engagement and purchase intent.
• Campaign - planning and execution of commercial and branding campaigns. Building of best practice landing pages and user journeys.
• Be the Nordic samsung.com POC and go-to-person for marketing team, Product Managers and Digital team.
• Agency management - brief web/creative/translation agencies on launches campaigns. Ensure deliverables and timelines are met.
• Follow up and evaluate activities to meet set KPIs. Continuously improve digital learnings to apply in future projects and activities.
What do we need for this role?
Need to have:
• Approx 3-year experience from working with online web production/agencies.
• Ability to identify and apply Consumer Insights and UX best practices.
• Analytical skills - turning digital marketing statistics into simple, effective and actionable guidance. Experience in Adobe Analytics/Google Analytics.
• Application/IT skilled - Experience in CMS publishing. Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) is a merit. Adobe Photoshop/Illustrator/CS, online database and html coding are merits.
• MS Office, mainly Excel, PPT
• Project Management excellence
• Independent and self-managing - identifying and proposing solutions to challenges/opportunities
• Fluent in English. Skills in Finnish is a plus.
Nice to have:
• Experience from leading FMCG or Consumer Electronics/Telecom company is a merit
• Experience of briefing/managing agencies and executing digital consumer campaigns are merits
• Experience from a global matrix organization is a merit
• Excellent presentation skills are a merit
Attributes:
• Results & performance driven
• Structured with an ability to manage multiple priorities and short deadlines
• Creativity in problem-solving and marketing
• Take own initiatives and drive implementation
• Strong collaboration skills and inter-culturally savvy
• Big picture with attention to detail
• A doer with a can-do attitude and flexibility
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Daniella Famili daniella.famili@multimind.se 070-815 28 03 Jobbnummer
7988187