Online Merchandiser- Weekday/Monki
2023-07-16
Company Description
Weekday is a street- and fashion brand by and for creatives. Dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression, we hope to inspire our customers through a combination of product and unique artistic, creative initiatives. Weekday are at a very interesting and exciting phase where your work will be of great importance to our result.
Under the Weekday umbrella is now also Monki , who as a purpose-driven brand, not only want to be recognized for our on-trend collections and sisterhood values, but also for our brave sustainability efforts, conscious initiatives and passionate community.
Having an open mind about people and the world around us creates a responsible, relevant, and inclusive workplace. At Weekday and Monki it's natural to be yourself and respect others for who they are. We support, encourage, and help each other in our daily work always with our values in mind. Our success is based on our people and each employee is an important part of our business and culture. At Weekday and Monki we have high expectations on our employees, as we are sure you have on us as an employer. We offer you a high pace, fun and dynamic work environment built on everyone's ownership, teamwork, creativity, and engagement.
Be a part of the OMNI Merchandising Team and participate in driving the success of Weekday and Monki further!
Job Description
The role as an Online Merchandiser comes with lots of responsibility - and lots of fun! Together with your team you will be part of creating and developing the future of e-commerce. Your main responsibility is to optimize the customer offer in our online channel to ensure a positive customer experience and maximize selling and profitability, aligned with overall goals and strategies.
Responsibility & main tasks
Ensure the online presentation according to set goals and guidelines.
Owner of articles, stock freshness for your concept including incoming, prioritization and focus
Drive sales, goals, growth and profitability and act
Work cross functional on Commercial and Activity Planning to optimize online business
Continuously monitor upcoming trends and developments for online and fashion and take actions accordingly through frequent and in-depth analysis to our Assortment Office
Developing ways of working, finding the best methods to constant improve our online business.
Qualifications
As an Online Merchandiser, you will have a wide range of touchpoints with several functions within the company. We believe that you will bring commercial eyes, analytical skills, retail insights, salesmanship (or saleswomanship!), efficiency and coaching abilities to this position. You know that it's cool to be kind and to have an ambitious mind: you're eager to join an international team that aims high and works hard to achieve constant development.
Qualifications
You have a background that provides a thorough and holistic understanding of ecommerce business
You have a track record of results from previous roles, preferably 1-3 years' experience within Merchandising, Planning, Controlling, E-commerce, Buying or similar.
Experience in Power BI, Excel is a plus - combined with an eagerness to learn new systems
Spoken and written language skills: professional-level English
You can easily see the bigger picture, set the right priorities for yourself and lead others to do so too
You stay calm and true to yourself even under great stress and high pressure
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
Weekday is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
