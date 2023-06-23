Online Content and Product Publisher
Company Description
Are you motivated by being a part of growing a brand with quality and sustainability at its core? Would you like to take on a new challenge in a customer focused start-up environment? Then you might be the Online Product Publisher we are looking for.
ARKET is a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET was founded with the mission to simplify good choices and influence positive change in our industry. By presenting a broad collection of well-considered fashion, food, scents, beauty and home items under one roof, we want to inspire people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
At ARKET, we believe that collaborating in diverse teams and including various perspectives into our everyday work are key to meaningful growth. As an employer, we are committed to cultivating a workplace culture that celebrates our unique talents and differences as individuals. This allows us to harness our collective knowledge to reflect the diversity of our clients in all the products and experiences we create.
Job Description
Approximately 160 people are working in the Stockholm office - sharing their expertise and experience and working towards a common goal. You will be part of the Online team and report to the E-commerce manager, where your main responsibility is to administrate and publish editorial content and product information for ARKET Online and Newsletters,
Your main responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Make our products ready for sales in the Online store by enriching each product with information in the product information tool. Make sure that the products are ready to be sold the day they are on the warehouse shelf.
You administrate and publish editorial content at arket.com. Make sure the online store is updated with the right editorial content at the right time.
Gather copy, images and other information to create newsletter according to the newsletter plan set by the marketing department. Send out the newsletter to our subscribers.
Work with segmentation and A/B testing of newsletters.
Develop ways of working by finding the best methods within online content management and product publishing process.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we believe that you enjoy solving problems and communicate with different teams within the company. You are self-motivated, are efficient and like getting things done, and you have the ability to organize and structure your work.
Besides your personality we see that you have:
The capability of working in a high pace and paying attention to detail
A background within or a genuine interest in business to consumer e-commerce.
Experience working in a digital environment using supporting systems
Preferable you have experience from working with PIM-systems and/or CMS systems
Previous experience from working with newsletters are meritoriously
Communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Additional information
If your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please upload your CV (in English) as soon as possible but at the latest the 2nd of July. Interviews will be held simultaneously. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. This is a fulltime, on-site, permanent position, based at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden. Start date as soon as possible.
We offer a work environment where culture and values play a big part in everything we do. We have a flexible attitude and value an entrepreneurial spirit. We want every employee to take ownership of the ARKET's success and believe that a fun working place generates great results.
We look forward to receiving your application!
