Online Content Activation Specialist
2022-12-12
Due to the high volume of applications towards year-end, please note that we will only contact those who are selected for the next steps. All communications will be sent by 26th Dec. Please apply in English.
Working with Digital Marketing, the Experience teams and other cross-functional internal and external stakeholders, the Online Content Activation Specialist will define and implement the content strategy for Care & Wellbeing (Laundry, AirCare and FloorCare products) across 91 brand websites in Europe. The Online Content Activation Specialist will focus on deriving business value from the creation and activation of brand and product storytelling, engaging with partners for feedback and requirements, and communicating the content strategy from leadership to develompent and implementation teams.
To succeed in this role you need to demonstrate customer-centric behavior and a broad understanding of marketing communications, including editing, publishing, content strategy, branding, and web design principles as well as have an innovative and collaborative mindset.
We are a team committed to delivering outstanding consumer experiences.
Key Operational Responsibilities:
• Lead cross-functional teams to define, create and implement the online content strategy (campaigns and assets) for Care & Wellbeing products, focusing on conversion.
• Work closely with the Experience teams to secure alignment on campaigns purposes and objectives.
• Coordinate external agencies from briefing to the go live.
• Supports local activation through planning, advocacy and training.
• Keeps all stakeholders regularly informed of campaign management, development planning and activation timings.
• Gathers metrics and generates reports to evaluate the success of the content strategy or opportunities.
• Monitor and leverage digital trends and industry best practices.
• Manages ad hoc projects and ensures successful, timely completion of projects with required functionality.
Key Success Descriptors:
• Deliver against campaign KPIs and metrics (Sessions, % of new visitors, time on page, content exposure, bounce rate, conversion rates, etc..)
• Integrate SEO insights in content planning
• Successfully secure campaign localization across key markets.
• Activate campaigns in alignment to planning.
You are:
• Energetic. - Your enthusiasm is infectious and inspires and engages your colleagues and collaborators to achieve, deliver, be accountable and own their work.
• Open. - You keep the consumer and customer front of mind, bringing an outside-in perspective to encouraging cross-collaboration, utilizing diversity and encouraging open feedback.
• Agile. - You work with urgency, analyzing and adapting to different situations, quickly understanding changes and reacting confidently and decisively.
• Creative. - You're open minded about where ideas come from and how they can be applied to enable innovation.
Position requirements:
• High education (Marketing/Communications/Business related studies).
• Minimum 2-3 years of digital marketing experience in international companies.
• Previous experiences in online communication, campaign and asset creation
• Good working "end user" knowledge of at least one webcontent management system (CMS), such as EpiServer CMS, Drupal, WordPress, Magento, etc.
• Knowledge of user-centered design principles, UX Design best practices, trends and emerging technologies
• Project management background
• Familiarity with agile methodology
• Google stack
• Demonstrating and sharing knowledge with a community.
• Office and Adobe Pro knowledge
