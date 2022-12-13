Online Brand Store & Marketing Planning assistant
2022-12-13
Rekryteringsgruppen searching for a Online Brand Store & Marketing Planning assistant to LG, you will work as a consultant.
About our customer
This is a fantastic opportunity to join our Planning team as a LG Online Brand Store (OBS) & Marketing Planning assistant. Our Planning team is responsible for producing reports predominantly for senior management and headquarters in Korea.
LG Online Brand Store & Marketing Planning assistant will initially have technical and commercial development of the LG OBS as the key focus including analyzing online sales and coordinating online promotion plans. There will also be aspects of monitoring marketing budget and forecasting monthly marketing plans as Marketing Planning assistant. In addition, you will organize meetings and frequently communicate with EHQ/HQ.
Work tasks
• Managing the technical and commercial OBS development:
• Project management of technical development in close cooperation with LG Global and European headquarters, LG Nordic stakeholders and external suppliers
• Central hub for coordinating the commercial development through range, price, promotion and communication planning in alignment with relevant functions (e.g. Product Directors, Sales, Logistics, Marketing)
• Reporting on OBS project status, performance and plans within LG Nordic and towards Global and European headquarters
• Process advocacy & continuous strive for improving ways of working and tools to enable the LG Online Brand Shop
• Guiding and monitoring Weekly/Monthly/Yearly Marketing budget:
• Produce monthly HQ report based on major Marketing KPIs
• Organize internal and external meeting for monthly business review reports
Update marketing procedure from HQ and align the guideline with all internal marketing managers.
About you:
Education:
Bachelor degree in Economy / Analytics / Finance or similar
Experience:
Preferably 1-2 years of experience in similar duties
Required skills:
Strong analytical mind-set
Project management experience
Strong organisational skills and structured work approach
Good communication skills and customer focus
Accuracy and attention to details
Technical understanding and system affinity - experience from working in various systems
Ability to present data in visually comprehensive summaries and reports
An ability to work under pressure and to deadlines
An ability to work independently and as a team
Excellent Excel and PowerPoint skills
Excellent written and verbal English and Korean language, Swedish as merit
Required personality traits:
Quick to learn
Proactive
Driven
Solution oriented
Start: Immediately
Work hours:
Monday - friday 08:00 - 17:00
Place:
Office located in Kista, Stockholm
