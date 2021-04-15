Onboarding c - Arena Personal Sverige AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Onboarding c
Arena Personal Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15

On behalf of our customer we are now looking for an experienced onboarding coordinator. The position is based in Stockholm/mainly home office via Teams. it is a full time assignment were you will be employed by Arena Personal but work at our customer who is one of the world leading retalcompanies within fashion. The assignment runs until 2021-08-31 with possibilities of extension.

The Consultant will be a part of Brand Services but work closely together with Business Tech.

Description of the Service Area

The Service area "External Products" within Brand Services work with all external partners (Brands such as adidas, Loreal etc) for the Group. Ensuring a smooth partner sign on, onboarding and support.

Many point of contacts?

You will be in contact with the whole Brand Services team as well as

Assortment teams

Accounting

Logistics

Business Tech

Customer Service

B24 (3rd party aggregator)

Work tasks

You will guide our external brands focusing on ensuring the correct product information to our back end systems via EDI. You will also guide the partner in the partner portal in B24, teaching them how to respond to orders, send logistic information as well as invoices.

Mandatory requirements:

Excel knowledge

Qualifying requirements:

Knowledge of online selling

Knowledge of multibrand selling

Knowledge about aggregators within Wholesale

Knowledge of product information flow

Tools/software:

B24 (3rd party)

Excel

SAP (will not work in it but good to have an understanding about product setup)

Personal Competences

Project Management skills/Communicator

Tech interest

Team player

Language skills

English

