Onboarding c - Arena Personal Sverige AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Onboarding c
Arena Personal Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
On behalf of our customer we are now looking for an experienced onboarding coordinator. The position is based in Stockholm/mainly home office via Teams. it is a full time assignment were you will be employed by Arena Personal but work at our customer who is one of the world leading retalcompanies within fashion. The assignment runs until 2021-08-31 with possibilities of extension.
The Consultant will be a part of Brand Services but work closely together with Business Tech.
Description of the Service Area
The Service area "External Products" within Brand Services work with all external partners (Brands such as adidas, Loreal etc) for the Group. Ensuring a smooth partner sign on, onboarding and support.
Many point of contacts?
You will be in contact with the whole Brand Services team as well as
Assortment teams
Accounting
Logistics
Business Tech
Customer Service
B24 (3rd party aggregator)
Work tasks
You will guide our external brands focusing on ensuring the correct product information to our back end systems via EDI. You will also guide the partner in the partner portal in B24, teaching them how to respond to orders, send logistic information as well as invoices.
Mandatory requirements:
Excel knowledge
Qualifying requirements:
Knowledge of online selling
Knowledge of multibrand selling
Knowledge about aggregators within Wholesale
Knowledge of product information flow
Tools/software:
B24 (3rd party)
Excel
SAP (will not work in it but good to have an understanding about product setup)
Personal Competences
Project Management skills/Communicator
Tech interest
Team player
Language skills
English
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Arena Personal Sverige AB
Jobbnummer
5693352
