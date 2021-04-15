Onboarding c - Arena Personal Sverige AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Arena Personal Sverige AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-15On behalf of our customer we are now looking for an experienced onboarding coordinator. The position is based in Stockholm/mainly home office via Teams. it is a full time assignment were you will be employed by Arena Personal but work at our customer who is one of the world leading retalcompanies within fashion. The assignment runs until 2021-08-31 with possibilities of extension.The Consultant will be a part of Brand Services but work closely together with Business Tech.Description of the Service AreaThe Service area "External Products" within Brand Services work with all external partners (Brands such as adidas, Loreal etc) for the Group. Ensuring a smooth partner sign on, onboarding and support.Many point of contacts?You will be in contact with the whole Brand Services team as well asAssortment teamsAccountingLogisticsBusiness TechCustomer ServiceB24 (3rd party aggregator)Work tasksYou will guide our external brands focusing on ensuring the correct product information to our back end systems via EDI. You will also guide the partner in the partner portal in B24, teaching them how to respond to orders, send logistic information as well as invoices.Mandatory requirements:Excel knowledgeQualifying requirements:Knowledge of online sellingKnowledge of multibrand sellingKnowledge about aggregators within WholesaleKnowledge of product information flowTools/software:B24 (3rd party)ExcelSAP (will not work in it but good to have an understanding about product setup)Personal CompetencesProject Management skills/CommunicatorTech interestTeam playerLanguage skillsEnglishVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-15Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-02Arena Personal Sverige AB5693352