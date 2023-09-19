On-site tekniker

Danda AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås
2023-09-19


The assignment is for an OnSite IT Technician. Acting as back-office support and 2nd line for end users in scope for GBC IT, support includes hardware (PC & Peripherals), software installation, fault analysis and user administration from an IT perspective. You will be part of a dedicated team providing support across all GBC customer business areas. The support organization is structured around regular ITIL framework, but agile experience is a plus as all IT backend teams are structured according to agile way of working.

Responsibilities:

The OnSite IT Technician

• Monitor, handle and follow up support cases from Servicedesk

• Service and support on client installations, workstations, miscellaneous IT equipment and server administration (OS, hardware)

• Implementations, troubleshooting, software/OS/network

• Actively communicate with Servicedesk responsible about deviation, interference, and divergences

• Administrate cases within the Servicedesk system

• Administrate asset handling within the Servicedesk system

• Suggest continuing service improvement within Servicedesk organization to Servicedesk responsible

• Reports to Head of Exploration and Digital Experience

Requirements:

Competence:

• Solid experience with support and troubleshooting on Windows based environment.

• Solid experience in supporting commonly known software (MS Office Suite)

• Experience in support IT client hardware and peripherals

• Knowledge in IT Infrastructure

• Knowledge of videoconferencing systems

• Knowledge in Mac & Linux client-based environment

• Excellent communication skills

• Fluent in Swedish and English.

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249)

Danda

8123999

