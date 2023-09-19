On-site tekniker
Danda AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2023-09-19
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danda AB i Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
The assignment is for an OnSite IT Technician. Acting as back-office support and 2nd line for end users in scope for GBC IT, support includes hardware (PC & Peripherals), software installation, fault analysis and user administration from an IT perspective. You will be part of a dedicated team providing support across all GBC customer business areas. The support organization is structured around regular ITIL framework, but agile experience is a plus as all IT backend teams are structured according to agile way of working.
Responsibilities:
The OnSite IT Technician
• Monitor, handle and follow up support cases from Servicedesk
• Service and support on client installations, workstations, miscellaneous IT equipment and server administration (OS, hardware)
• Implementations, troubleshooting, software/OS/network
• Actively communicate with Servicedesk responsible about deviation, interference, and divergences
• Administrate cases within the Servicedesk system
• Administrate asset handling within the Servicedesk system
• Suggest continuing service improvement within Servicedesk organization to Servicedesk responsible
• Reports to Head of Exploration and Digital Experience
Requirements:
Competence:
• Solid experience with support and troubleshooting on Windows based environment.
• Solid experience in supporting commonly known software (MS Office Suite)
• Experience in support IT client hardware and peripherals
• Knowledge in IT Infrastructure
• Knowledge of videoconferencing systems
• Knowledge in Mac & Linux client-based environment
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danda AB
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
8123999