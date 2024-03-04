On-Site Support Team Lead
2024-03-04
On-Site Support Team Lead provides in-person assistance to employee end users including: Maintaining and troubleshooting a range of user problems including PC hardware/software/LAN and voice network. Diagnosing problem source through discussions with users and coordinating with internal organization support and operations groups and/or with vendors to resolve problems. Acquiring, installing, and upgrading PC components and software and planning for/responding to service outages and other problems. Training users on use of new technology and software A Senior Professional (P3) applies advanced knowledge of job area typically obtained through advanced education and work experience. Responsibilities may include: Managing projects / processes, working independently with limited supervision. Coaching and reviewing the work of lower-level professionals. Problems faced are difficult and sometimes complex.
Your Responsibilities
Take care of functional management of assigned OSS specialists (internal & external employees)
Create, update, publish relevant OSS knowledge articles in SNOW.
Take care of site relevant communications to be kept up to date (e.g. pIT Stop, Org charts, announcements)
Conduct resource planning and management (absence calendars, backfills, leaves, events, dispatch site coverage)
Collect information relevant for OSS operations e.g. latest technological changes and pass them on to OSS specialists.
Highlight issues and suggest service improvement to OSS Regional Managers
Participate in problem and major incident management resolution.
Coordinate resources to support Off-site meetings and events for changes happening out of working hours.
Monitor load of OSS engineers and coordinate resources accordingly
Monitor and manage OSS assignment groups in ServiceNow.
Provide monthly summary of service (high lights, low lights, ticket summary, KPIs, prolonged tickets, etc.)
Cascade information to OSS engineers from other parts of HE organization
Ensure that all Health & Safety requirements, ethics, code of conduct, and moral standards are met.
Check that required IT equipment and tools are provided to OSS engineers.
Ensure that required access are provided to OSS engineers.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in IT or completed an apprenticeship in the field of information technology.
Five years of professional experience in IT support and working as a Lead by managing at least five people for at least two years
Valid ITIL certification
Fluent Swedish and English language
Strong customer service orientation as well as proven interpersonal and communication skills
Contact
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 24 of March 2024.
Recruiting Manager Ante Stanic, ante.stanic@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Ante Stanic, ante.stanic@hitachienergy.com, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Elisabeth Gudmundsson, +46 107-38 32 19; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, + 46 730 70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Håkan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
