OJT Technicians for Ex-pat assignment in UAE
Saab Aktiebolag / Flygteknikerjobb / Linköping Visa alla flygteknikerjobb i Linköping
2026-06-03
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Our Workplace
Saab Business Area Surveillance executes an in service Support Contract included in the delivery of the Saab Global Eye AEW&C system to UAE in 2020.
Saab assists with Continuing Airworthiness (CAMO) services and Aircraft Line & Base Maintenance. The mission is to enable a high availability of the aircraft and a high level of support to our customer in their day to day flight operations
Your role
In association with our Training Manager you will perform task training with the customer on the aircrafts and assist in the transfer of technical knowledge to the customers maintenance staff.
You will be stationed in Abu Dhabi for 1-3 years employed and seconded by Saab AB as an Ex-patriat or locally employed by Saab Middle East.
Your Qualifications
We see that you have a background as a civil or military Aircraft Technician and a few years of experience.
Preferably EASA Part 66 certified Aircraft Technician B1/B2 with knowledge of Bombardier Global 6000 or similair aircraft.
Experience from instructor/teaching
You are fluent in technical English and willing to share your experiences with the customers staff. Good social and communication skills and experience of working in an international environment is also favorable.
You are eager to embrace new cultures, non judgmental, tolerant, very patient, flexible and customer focused.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
As an Expat at Saab
You and your accompanying family has a full covered insurance plan, furnished accommodation and company car.
Applications to www.saabgroup.com/career/
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas Gata 1 (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB malin.holmberg1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945771