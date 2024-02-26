Office receptionist - Administrative assistant
Leurox Tech AB / Backofficejobb / Göteborg Visa alla backofficejobb i Göteborg
2024-02-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leurox Tech AB i Göteborg
responsibilities include:
Receiving visitors at the front desk by , directing and announcing them .
Answering screening and forwarding incoming phone calls
Receiving and sorting daily mail
Job brief
We are looking for a Receptionist to manage our front desk on a daily basis and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.
What does a Receptionist do?
As a Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. Our Receptionist's duties include offering administrative support across the organization. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.
To be successful as a Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role. while streamlining office operations. Multitasking and management skills are essential for this position. This role may require working in shifts, so flexibility is a plus.
Ultimately, a Receptionist's duties and responsibilities are to ensure the front desk welcomes guests positively, and executes all administrative tasks .
Responsibilities
Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office
Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls
Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
handel incoming and outgoing shipments
contact customers and suppliers
Update calendars and schedule meetings
Arrange travel and accommodations, and prepare vouchers
Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing
Requirements and skills
Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
Hands-on experience with office equipment (e.g. fax machines and printers) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-27
E-post: yamn@leurox-tech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leurox Tech AB
(org.nr 559283-5622)
Nya Tingstadsgatan 1 Plan 4 (visa karta
)
422 44 HISINGS BACKA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8498233