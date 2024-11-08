Office Operations Manager White & Case Stockholm
2024-11-08
About us
White & Case is an elite global law firm serving leading private equity funds, financial institutions and governments worldwide. Our long history as an international firm means we are perfectly placed to help our clients resolve their most complex legal challenges wherever they may be. We have been in Stockholm for over 40 years and have more than 70 lawyers, including 14 partners. Our core practice areas in Stockholm include private equity, corporate M&A, debt finance, capital markets and dispute resolution.
Our lawyers are globally minded, enterprising, collaborative and committed to excellence. Diversity is a core value of our Firm and it has been recognised with numerous awards and top rankings around the world. Our people represent 90 nationalities and speak 80 languages. Globally, we are 5,000 people in 30 countries with 44 offices.
About the role
As Office Operations Manager in Stockholm, you will play a central and pivotal role in being hands on and managing the day-to-day operations of our office at Biblioteksgatan 12. This includes supervising and leading a team of nine administrative assistants and working closely with four reception colleagues to create a five-star experience for visitors and colleagues, with service excellence at its core.
In this role you will be responsible for administration, coordination and coaching. Your duties will include managing contracts with office suppliers and office related enquiries, liaising with property owners and suppliers, overseeing security and alarm systems, and managing budgets and costs in line with global standards. With so many internal and external interfaces, we are looking for someone who enjoys and excels in collaboration.
You will be part of a global Office Operations Manager team of 20 colleagues in similar roles, with monthly digital meetings to share ideas, insights and experiences. You will report to the Chief Operating Officer, based in London, and the Office Executive Partner, based in Stockholm.
Other Key Responsibilities:
Manage day-to-day office operations, ensuring a well-maintained, compliant, and efficient workplace.
Oversee facility and property management, including leases, space planning, and coordination with property owners.
Lead a team of nine administrative assistants and collaborate closely with reception staff to deliver a five-star visitor experience.
Ensure security, health & safety compliance, and risk management, including alarm systems and emergency preparedness.
Handle vendor contracts and manage relationships with service providers, ensuring quality and alignment with global standards.
Control operational budgets and costs, tracking expenditures to meet global guidelines.
Drive sustainability initiatives and environmental compliance, including emissions tracking.
Collaborate globally with Office Operations colleagues to share best practices and implement new initiatives.
Application process
White & Case and Wise Professionals have teamed up on recruitment for this role. For any questions regarding the process, please contact Recruitment Consultant, Abdullah Uzunel at abdullah.uzunel@wise.se
or Elin Eriksson at elin.eriksson@wise.se
.
Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position may be filled sooner.
