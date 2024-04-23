Office Manager for Group one HQ in Malmö (Part-time 50%)
One.com Group AB / Receptionistjobb / Malmö Visa alla receptionistjobb i Malmö
2024-04-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos One.com Group AB i Malmö
Office Manager for Group one HQ in Malmö (Part-time 50%)
Do you like being the one who keeps everything running smoothly? Then this job is perfect for you!
As an office Manager at group.one you become a key player in creating a pleasant and efficient working environment for our growing company! We are a global player with a strong presence in Malmö, and with 60+ dedicated employees, our office is a vibrant place where ideas flow and collaboration thrive. We are located 30 meters from Malmö C in a modern nice office.
Here at our office, we are not just colleagues; we are a close-knit team that enjoys AW- gatherings, Wednesday coffees, and get-together lunches. This is an opportunity to get introduced to our culture and company and potentially grow with us...
Your tasks will include:
• Daily operation tasks such as managing office purchases, receiving deliveries, handling of daily mail,
• Planning and overseeing management meetings and workshops, as well as other events with stakeholders.
• Communicating and administering with vendors and external suppliers to ensure a well-functioning work environment for the best of Group one
• Assisting with travel and hotel bookings for visitors and our employees,
• Coordinating lunch orders and breakfasts,
• Managing Access cards for smooth and secure entry,
• Assist together with P&C with new hires ensuring a smooth onboarding.
• Assisting with administrative tasks within our different departments, as needed,
• Actively contributing to developing and shaping our office environment by implementing improvement suggestions,
• Coordinate the systematic work environment.
We are looking for someone who.
• Understands service and how to run an office smoothly.
• You should have previous experience with transferable tasks or had similar roles within office management, administration, and service.
• Have basic computer skills and can handle administrative tasks,
• Given that this position requires 20 hours per week, we welcome applicants who may already be engaged in another part-time job or pursuing studies.
• We also have an office in Copenhagen, and as an office assistant for Malmö, you will also support operations there from time to time, mostly during the summer and other vacation periods.
• Is fluent in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written,
To thrive and succeed in this role, we see that you are.
• You have an eye for structure and administration, you see what needs to be done.
• Enthusiastic and motivated to make things happen,
• You take initiative and can organize and plan your work effectively,
• You can build and maintain relationships with different people in an international setting,
• You are a clear communicator,
• You are curious and solution-oriented with a knack for finding creative solutions to challenges.
Practical Details
• Start date: As soon as possible,
• Working hours: Part-time, 20 hours per week (50%).
Submit your application today and become part of our amazing team in Malmö!
Apply now
Send in your application before 2024-04-29.
Interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, and we will move forward with the right candidate directly, so please apply as soon as possible.
For further questions regarding the position, you can send an email to P&C Generalist Sanna Lundqvist at jobs-sweden@one.com
. You will be reporting to hiring manager Thomas Tomej VP People & Culture Nordics. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare One.com Group AB
(org.nr 559205-2400)
Carlsgatan 3 2TR (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
One com Group AB Jobbnummer
8631221