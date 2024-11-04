Office Manager
Viedoc Technologies AB / Backofficejobb / Uppsala Visa alla backofficejobb i Uppsala
2024-11-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Viedoc Technologies AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Who we are and what we do:At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace. We believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and supportive work culture will lead to a better work environment for our employees and, ultimately, a better product.
What you will do and why:
We're seeking an energetic and detail-oriented Office Manager to join our Uppsala office. This role is all about creating a welcoming and efficient workplace that reflects our core values and ensures a smooth experience for all employees and visitors alike. You'll oversee daily office operations, handle administration, coordinate events, and be the go-to person for employee support and feedback. By working closely with HR, you'll help nurture a positive work culture, improve the employee experience, and make Viedoc a place where everyone feels valued.
This means you will be responsible for:
Overseeing the day-to-day functioning of our office to ensure an organized, professional, and efficient environment
Managing office administration, including filing, data entry, and correspondence, ensuring seamless office operations
Organizing company meetings, events, and gatherings to foster team spirit and a sense of community
Acting as a listening ear for employees, helping channel concerns and ideas to HR for action
Maintaining a tidy, inviting workspace, including organizing communal areas and keeping the kitchen in top shape
Serving as the welcoming face of Viedoc, answering doors, greeting visitors, and supporting employee requests
As a professional, we would like you to have:
5+years of experience in a people-facing role with a strong focus on creating a welcoming, organized, and supportive environment. We welcome individuals with diverse backgrounds, especially those skilled in handling people or navigating challenging conversations.
An outgoing personalitywith a natural talent for building relationships and fostering a positive atmosphere.
A positive and proactive mindset with a strong problem-solving approach, always one step ahead in anticipating needs and solutions
A service-oriented focus, prioritizing exceptional support for employees, visitors, and team members
Proficiency in the Microsoft Office environment
IndustryeClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
Interested?If you want to join our incredible team, apply for the job! Do you want to know more? Feel free to reach out to the team member responsible for this role below. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Viedoc Technologies AB
(org.nr 556893-1116), https://www.viedoc.com/about-viedoc/ Arbetsplats
Viedoc Kontakt
Rolf Kusch rolf.kusch@viedoc.com Jobbnummer
8992125