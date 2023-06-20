Office Manager
Apsis International AB / Receptionistjobb / Malmö Visa alla receptionistjobb i Malmö
2023-06-20
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Apsis International AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
As the leading provider of CRM and Digital Marketing solutions in Europe, our goal is to enable and simplify the workloads of our many global clients every day. Efficy is now looking for an Office Manager in Malmö!
Large company with close relations
Efficy has a vision to become the leading CRM provider in Europe, and with more than 300,000 users we are getting closer every day. In Efficy two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. The communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away. You will have more than 500 colleagues placed in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Hong Kong and a few remote.
Mission
Will you be responsible for our office in Malmö and in Copenhagen, making sure the offices are nicely presented to welcome employees, customers, prospects, and business partners for the daily work as well as for social and business events. You will work together with colleagues from all departments and local landlords and partners to secure a positive environment at work and help out where you can.
We are looking for a flexible co-worker, looking to help where they can and engage in administrative work and projects to improve the work environment. You can be part of shaping your role together with the local Office leaders.
What do you do daily?
No one day is like another at Efficy as an office manager. You never know in the morning how your day will look like and at the end of the day you have probably done totally different things than you planned. But hey, that's what you like don't you? Just a random selection of your daily tasks:
• You welcome partners, customers, new employees, etc.
• Inventory management and procurement of office supplies
• Order and arrange groceries for daily needs and events
• Supplier relationship management
• Participation and organization of internal activities within the framework of our DEX (Deeper employee Experience) program
• Securing approvals of incoming invoices
• Pick up receptionist phone calls and answer emails about the offices/localtions
• Help collagues with travel arrangements (Hotel, train, plane, etc.)
• Mobile and Internet subscription management
• Preparation of meeting rooms
• Various administrative support to the teams
You will mainly be working in our Office in Malmö and 1-2 days/week you will work from our Office in Copenhagen to secure supplies etc. In general you can arrange which days you work where, but be flexible in case of events or physical meetings.
Profile
The office manager is probably the most versatile person in our company. That's why a successful candidate needs to meet the following requirements:
• You have a minimum of 1 years' experience in a similar position
• You speak English and Swedish well and at least understand Danish
• You are familiar with the Office Suite, in particular Outlook, Word, and Excel
• You are dynamic, highly organized, autonomous, rigorous and versatile
• You have a sense of responsibility and good communication skills
We offer you:
• A competitive salary package and a referral program
• A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happens
• High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA
• State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm
• International growing opportunities and internal mobility
• Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
• Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Contact
Do you have questions about this position?
Please contact jobs@efficy.com
Find out more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
Disclaimer
Efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at Efficy via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of Efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by Efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Apsis International AB
(org.nr 556615-5437) Arbetsplats
Efficy Jobbnummer
7900600