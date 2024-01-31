Office Coordinator (Part-time)
2024-01-31
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Working here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you trust, ownership, and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
We are looking for an Office Coordinator for our Global HQ in Stockholm. The key focus areas will be to take care of the office, inspire and engage your colleagues, and through creativity ease and improve their everyday work life. It's a part-time role of 50-60% and you work from our centrally located office.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Engage with and support employees and visitors daily
• "Wowing" colleagues in creative ways, enlightening their day with small gestures
• Answer calls to our HQ and be the first point of contact for our landlord
• Plan recurring events; two larger parties and two family events yearly. Monthly after works
• Daily office fixes and improvements like starting a dishwasher, ordering snacks, organizing Friday Fika, and making the office a nice space to be in
• Manage Postnord, UPS parcels and mails
WHO YOU ARE
A service-minded person
A problem-solver
Great communication skills, both in written and spoken English
You thrive when you get to solve people-related challenges and spread good vibes. You gain energy from interacting with people
Experience in event planning is considered a plus
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
This process will house recruitment tests as a first step and a case assignment in a later stage to help us break human biases as we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity. Visit our career site Recruitment at DW. (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/recruitment-at-dw)
