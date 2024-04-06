Office Coordinator part-time
2024-04-06
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to develop your career while studying? We are looking for a part-time Office Coordinator for approximately one year. Apply today as selection process is ongoing, and the position is expected to start in June.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Bitwave Games is part of Freemode by Embracer and focuses on developing and publishing games. With a passion for game development, they strive to deliver high-quality games to a broad audience worldwide. Despite their growth, they prioritize a warm and welcoming atmosphere akin to a small studio, fostering continuous learning and development. At Bitwave, there's open communication and a positive attitude towards sharing ideas and opinions, contributing to a cohesive and strong team. The team consists of around 17 individuals at their office on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg.
You are offered
• A varied role in a workplace with ample opportunities for learning
• A flexible position where you are expected to work 16-24 hours per week on varying days
As an Office Coordinator, you play a central role in handling operational and administrative tasks. This includes maintaining a healthy work environment by managing office space and handling basic HR and finance tasks.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Monitor and support administrative tasks for smooth office operations
• Handle office supplies and place orders as needed
• Perform general office duties such as visitor management, answering phones, and handling mail
• Regularly communicate with finance and HR managers
• Take responsibility for purchasing breakfast for meetings and organizing events/parties
• Performing administrative tasks to ensure smooth operations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Studying in a post-secondary education program at least 50%
• Fluent in both spoken and written English and Swedish, as required in daily work
• Previous work experience in service or administration
• Proficiency in MS Office suite
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-driven
• Collaborative
• Adaptable
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Learn more about our client here!
