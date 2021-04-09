Office Coordinator - Hästens Sängar AB - Administratörsjobb i Köping

Hästens Sängar AB / Administratörsjobb / Köping2021-04-09Join Our Growing TeamBE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFEAbout Us:Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. With operations in 35+ countries and over 200 partners in Europe, Asia and America, the small family-owned company has grown into a global producer and retailer of premium beds.Join us during a time of exciting worldwide expansion as Office Coordinator. In this role, within our Head Office, you will primarily support the business in a myriad of ways including hosting reception, diary management, visitor travel arrangements, training initiatives, company's events, year-end activities, company car administration and company property coordination and other ad hoc projects and practices, depending on the business need at any given time. Hästens is in a high-growth phase as a company, so this position will be pivotal in supporting the global teams responsible for executing the organizational growth.Duties & Responsibilities:Host the reception desk in the HO, answering phone and general 'On Behalf Of' communication. Greet and welcome visitors to the site and our production facility.Coordinate and support the organization/logistic of training initiatives (online/on-site), FIKA, company's events, year-end activities.Provide point of contact for Company Car management and administration. Work with HR to adhere to policy and maintain existing license agreements. Maintain relevant checks and maintenance is in place for lease cars and pool cars. Such as checking driving license and post usage check'sProvide point of contact for Company property. Arranging access and bookings process. Conduct period checks on the property scheduling and coordinating any maintenance and repair works accordingly.Provide office support for events and functions. Booking rooms and transport, ordering food and drinks and responsible for set up and clear down pre and post events.General office support with supply ordering, such as milk, coffee and stationery. Arranging postal deliveries and collection. By the point of contact for internal distribution.Coordinate and gate keep onsite storage for office supply and furniture. Provide accurate itinerary for existingequipment and help manage reuse and recycle of products in storage. With office moves and relocation's provide support to transport and store equipment no longer required. Provide period review and update to management of equipment in storage to promote regular turnaround of storage.Facility, property and maintenance. Working with our internal and external contractor to adhere to safe working practices. Ensuring accurate records of legislative work is held on file. Work with internal colleague to establish and maintain a works schedule for the office and help manage the associate costs and controls. Adhering to safety & work inspection guidelines and expectation.Experience and Requirements:Outstanding communication, and relationship skills.Extremely well organised.Support & service mindset.Warm, welcoming and positive approach.Enjoy working with people.You are computer literate (i.e., Word, Excel, Outlook, e.g.) and in Apple-based applications, particularly Keynote.Key Competences:Positive Mind-Set and High-Energy/VibrationsService-Oriented and autonomousHigh-Standard of Cultures and ValuesAdaptable to rapid change and prioritiesAbility to multi-taskExtremely organized and detail-orientedCuriosity for learningTrue team-playerAbility to keep up with fast-paced and cadenceCommitment:Hästens Beds is committed to providing an equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or expression, or Veteran status. We will consider qualified applicants for a position regardless of arrest or conviction records, consistent with legal requirements.Location: KöpingCompensation & Benefits:Featured Benefits: We offer a comprehensive and competitive benefits programCompetitive SalaryVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-09Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-26Hästens Sängar AB5683288