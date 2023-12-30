Office Coordinator
Minnovation International AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm Visa alla backofficejobb i Stockholm
2023-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
Main Duties/Key Responsibilities
• Responsible for the overall office environment.
• Responsible for all office, apartment logistics, including materials and equipment (furniture, telephones, stationary)
• Responsible for ensuring that the apartment is always kept to high standards of professionalism and ensuring that any landlord in complying with their responsibility towards cleaning, health and safety.
• Acting as point of liaison for all colleagues
• Booking travel, commuting and organizing meetings as required.
• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the local teams wherever possible.
• Any other responsibilities instructed by GM
Essential Skills and Experience
• More than 3 years + experience in administration or hotel management
• Good experience of working in a cross cultural office environment
• Excellent verbal communication skills
• Highly professional manner, with the ability to greet people at all levels and make the employee feel comfortable .
• Strong co-ordination skills
• Highly flexible Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-29
E-post: hr@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984)
Hovslagargatan 5B (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Hovslagargatan 5B Jobbnummer
8361074