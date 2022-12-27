Office Assistant and Technical Documentor

, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
We are looking for a junior Assistant who will handle our in house documentation in DocFX.
The role will be primarily English speaking both internally and externally.
There will be a lot of focus on sensitive data handling so it is important that Omnipotent feels they can trust the candidate, and this will be prioritised in the recruitment process.
Handling of the financial and reporting software used by the company, and some data input in to our systems.
You will play an important role in our daily work by coordinating, assisting, and offering support in various administrative tasks.
The work involves a high level of responsibility and requires commitment, good networking skills, loyalty, and sound judgment.
Requirements:
DocFX and LaTeX experience
Comfortable talking to technical workers
Excellent communication skills
Comfortable with phone calls and client interaction
Reviewing legal documents
Desired Experience:
Financial Software experience
