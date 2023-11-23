Office Ambassador (Lindholmen/Gothenburg)
2023-11-23
About us
As Volvo Cars transitions from an Industrial Company to a Tech Company, we're actively seeking new talents to shape our future. To become the employer of choice, we understand the importance of creating an attractive workplace that values every individual. The way we meet, greet and take care of our employees and guests plays a pivotal role in building this attraction.
We are looking for an enthusiastic Office Ambassador who possesses a natural inclination for problem solving, helping, and supporting others. If you thrive on being at the heart of things, bringing a positive attitude to every task, and having a passion for delivering exceptional service, we want to hear from you!
What you'll do
The Office Ambassador is the person who sees everyone, enthusiastically welcoming guests, answering all questions, and managing expectations in the most positive way through knowledge of our product and services. The Office Ambassador exceed expectations of service and hospitality found in a corporate setting.
You will be the natural problem solver, handy enough to solve simpler tasks on your own, make sure
more complex errands and tasks are delegated correctly and remedied. You will be the go-to person for any workplace related reason and the natural connection with your workplace colleagues in Gothenburg, Torslanda. The Office Ambassador makes sure the workday runs free from friction and keeps the office a positive and joyful place.
These are some typical tasks in scope:
The hospitality and welcoming go-to person
• Enthusiastically welcoming and assisting employees and visitors
• Managing workplace guidance for new employees
• Access card administration and photo shoots of new employees
• Organizing seasonal celebrations and office events
• Bringing colleagues together for smaller activations and events
• Managing packages and deliveries
The handy generalist
• Solving simple maintenance tasks and delegating more complex ones
• Being the go-to person for any workplace-related matter
• Coordinating orders and follow-ups on work by contractors
• In charge of faulty report
The internal communicator
• Communicates to employees about what's going on at the office
• Works closely to property managers at Workplace
• First contact to landlord
The Office ambassador creates an environment bringing joy, smiles and making sure the whole house always has a vivid, happy and welcoming atmosphere.
And this is your profile
We are looking for a human centric person with a solid yes attitude and a genuine passion for service & hospitality. You have documented education and work life experience in service & hospitality.
You also got one foot in facility handling and should be able to spot and fix minor interior details at site.
You will be highly visible for all employees at the office, first contact to both the landlord and the
property managers, so you should naturally be a person who likes the be in charge and always at the
heart of all things going on.
You are fluent in English and speaks (at least) one of the Scandinavian languages.
Furthermore, you can demonstrate strong written and verbal communication skills.
Driver license is required.
You on a personal level
We believe that you are a person with a big heart that values a diversified workplace, you care about
mother earth, service is your passion, and you are a cosmopolitan spirit with a genuine love for taking care of people. You value a sustainable work life balance, you take great pride in the work you do, you are curious and humble.
You can relate to and communicate well with people with your positive mindset. You pay attention to details and love to meet and exceed employee expectations, provide positive and courteous service and to go the extra mile.
How to learn more and apply
We welcome your application by the 10/12-2023 at the latest.
Please submit your application in English and note we do not handle any applications over email due to GDPR.
For additional questions about the position, feel free to contact, Anders Ledhagen, Hospitality Manager, at anders.ledhagen@volvocars.com
