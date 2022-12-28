Office Administrator to Forvia
2022-12-28
At FORVIA , we believe mobility is at the heart of people's lives and what matters to them: moving freely and caring for the planet, in their own way.
We relentlessly enhance vehicle safety - inside and out. We frame everything through the lens of sustainability. We design advanced and automated driving solutions to stay connected, productive and entertained while on the move. We enable the transition to zero emissions. We offer solutions for customized, esthetic, and emotional experiences.
We develop services, materials, and products to optimize value throughout the vehicle lifecycle. We are guided by our exciting, shared mission to pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people. We are 150 000 employees around the world. www.forvia.com
(http://www.forvia.com/)
We are looking for an Office Administrator to FORVIA
In Gothenburg we have our Sales Office for Sweden. The tasks ranges from operative to strategic issues such as HR/payroll, Commodity purchase to Quality/ Site Control.
We would like you to have:
• Payroll/HR experience
• Proven experience as an executive assistant or other relevant administrative position, preferably in an international environment
• In-depth understanding of entire MS Office suite
• Ability to organize a daily workload by priorities
• Must be able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment
• Professional verbal and written communications skills in English & Swedish.
• High degree of self-leadership and integrity
• Knowledge in other languages, Controlling and Accounting is an advantage.
The position is 75-100%, open for discussion.
Do you want to know more about the position and what we can offer you? Perfect!
Please attach your resume. Recruiter Anna Petersson anna.petersson@pspartner.se
Last day of application is the 2nd of January 2023.
