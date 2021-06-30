Office Administrator and Executive Assistant to BMW Group - Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB - Receptionistjobb i Sollentuna
Office Administrator and Executive Assistant to BMW Group
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Receptionistjobb / Sollentuna
2021-06-30
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning erbjuder ett komplett utbud av bemannings- och rekryteringstjänster. Vi rekryterar och hyr ut alltifrån studenter till yrkesverksamma akademiker med mångårig erfarenhet och specialistkompetens. Våra uppdrag är främst inom juridik, ekonomi, HR, marknad och administration.
We are now searching for an Office Administrator and Executive Assistant to join one of the world 's most successful manufacturer of cars and motorcycles - BMW Group.
The Role
As Office Administrator and Executive Assistant you are assisting the CEO BMW Financial Services Northern Europe, as well as assisting the first line management.
You will be responsible for anticipating, prioritizing and organizing activities within CEO and first line managers calendars; ensuring that they are able to carry out their jobs smoothly. The role will involve scheduling events, coordinating domestic and international travel, maintaining budgets, administer travel expenses, preparing materials for meetings and taking notes.
In this position you also have responsibility for the office, to make sure that the workplace and the conference rooms are tidy, pleasant and representative. You will also have the main contact with different suppliers regarding the office areas. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to be involved in projects and initiatives - generally you should be ready to contribute across the business and provide structure and organization wherever possible.
Qualifications
For this position we like you to have a minimum of five years ' experience in a similar role, preferably from a fast-paced and international environment. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, other Nordic languages are a merit, as well as experience in SAP.
In order to be successful in this role you will need to be skilled in time management, process management and productivity, as well as great attention to detail. You will need to be an expert in calendar management, blending both business and personal needs. You will need to understand BMW overall priorities, and be able to align schedules and meetings appropriately, ensuring time is spent on the most important areas.
As a person, you are an independent self-starter with a pragmatic approach - if you see something that needs fixing or support, you 're the sort of person that won 't hesitate to step in. You have a high level of flexibility and take responsibility for your work. However, what sets you apart from the rest, is your level of integrity, interpersonal skills and commitment to order and structure.
We offer you
This is an important position within BMW Group and work together with other who are passionate about their work - and we like you to feel the same!
You will be located at BMW Group 's Nordic HQ in Silverdal / Sollentuna. The office areas are modern and do also include a lunch restaurants and free access to gym. For this position BMW is in collaboration with Jurek and this means that you will be employed as a consultant by Jurek but work on assignment for BMW.
Send in your application for this role directly via www.jurek.se together with your resume and personal letter, in English. Due to summer vacation, this recruitment process might take longer time than usual and we will start with interviews for this position in August.
About BMW Group
BMW Group is, with their trademarks BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the world 's leading premium manufacturer of cars and motorbikes and provides financial and mobile premium services. BMW Group 's success has always been based on thorough reflection and responsible decisions. From the beginning, the company has established an ecological and social sustainability through the entire business, including responsibility for the product and a clear commitment to save resources as a part of the strategy.
BMW Group Northern Europe coordinates and supports businesses in the different Nordic sales companies (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland) as well as authorized BMW and MINI dealers in the Nordic countries and the Baltic region. BMW Group Northern Europe has approximately 200 employees and 160 authorized dealers and workshops. For more information visit our website www.bmwgroup.com
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-30
Företag
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
Jobbnummer
5839596
