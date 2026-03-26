ODI Developer
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
We are seeking a talented ODI Developer with IDMC knowledge to design, build, and optimize enterprise data integration solutions. The role involves migrating ODI-based ETL pipelines to Informatica IDMC for modern cloud-native data integration, governance, and quality initiatives.
We are particularly looking for you who are able to start immediately.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
Re-engineer legacy ETL processes for cloud-native execution.
Analyse current ODI mappings, packages, and procedures for ETL workflows.
Build and optimize data integration pipelines using Informatica IDMC (Cloud Data Integration, Data Quality, Governance).
Migrate and modernize ODI-based ETL processes into IDMC cloud solutions.
Collaborate with data architects, analysts, and business stakeholders to gather requirements and deliver scalable solutions.
Implement data quality, lineage, and governance frameworks across ODI and IDMC environments.
Troubleshoot, monitor, and enhance performance of ETL jobs and workflows.
Document technical designs, maintain version control, and support production deployments.
Integrate IDMC with cloud platforms like Azure, and Snowflake and other data warehouses.
Automate data flows, task scheduling, and workflows within the platform.
Implement data cataloguing and metadata management for improved data discovery
Monitor and optimize data pipelines for scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
Troubleshoot performance bottlenecks and implement tuning strategies.
Ensure compliance with organizational data governance and security policies.
Conduct data reconciliation between Teradata and Snowflake post-migration.
Implement validation frameworks to ensure consistency and accuracy.
Ensure compliance with data governance and security policies.
Document migration processes, best practices, and technical solutions.
Technical Skills:
Strong expertise in Oracle Data Integrator (ODI) - mappings, packages, procedures, and performance tuning.
Knowledge of Informatica IDMC (Cloud Data Integration, Data Quality, Governance).
Proficiency in SQL, PL/SQL, and RDBMS (Oracle, SQL Server, Teradata, Snowflake, etc.).
Knowledge of data warehousing concepts, ETL design patterns, and BI integration.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and hybrid architectures.
Strong experience in ETL/ELT concepts, data modelling, and design and building data pipelines and transformation logic.
Experience with metadata ingestion, data lineage, and classification.
Knowledge of DevOps and CI/CD practices for data workflows and version control (Git, Jenkins).
Basic scripting in Python, Shell, or PowerShell for automation tasks.
Exprence in different batch processing and data loading/transformation strategies.
Understanding of data profiling, cleansing, and metadata management.
Strong problem-solving and communication skills.
Experience in banking and financial services will be preferred.
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000 associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2025) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
Applicants may be required to attend interviews in person or by video conference. In addition, candidates may be required to present their current state or government issued ID during each interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
9819888