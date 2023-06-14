OD Team Manager
At Alfa Laval, we always make a little extra effort to meet the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to create success for our customers, the people and the planet. This can only be achieved through dedicated and curious people. Curiosity is the spark behind good ideas. And good ideas generate progress.
Do you want to be part of a successful manufacturing company with good growth? Then the role Local OD Manager Ronneby in Production could be the perfect challenge for you!
Alfa Laval in Ronneby is one of Alfa Laval's four global factories where copper brazed and stainless steel heat exchangers are manufactured. These are used in applications such as heat pumps, air conditioning, district heating systems, wind power/solar energy plants and similar where our customers are market leaders. The products contribute directly to more efficient energy utilization and thus have a positive impact on the environment. Alfa Laval in Ronneby is in a very expansive phase and we need to strengthen with new employees.
We create a better everyday life for people. We love what we do and we are good at it. Do you want to join us and contribute to a more sustainable future through technological inventions?
Key responsibilities
Operations development within Alfa Laval is a global project-driven part of Alfa Laval that develops and delivers sustainable solutions to each unit. You fully support the local factory you work in.
As part of the business there is a strategy to implement a large investment plan to increase production capacity; this means a larger manufacturing footprint, new production technology, new products/applications and a constant improvement of existing processes.
As Local OD Manager Ronneby, you are responsible for the entirety of your department, consisting of both your own project managers and consultants. You have personnel and budget responsibility, you are responsible for fulfilling the business's goals with a focus on prioritizing, resource planning so that the projects deliver based on the assignment specification, on time and within budget. To some extent, you also manage projects yourself.
The projects are of different types and sizes, ranging from new major investments, new products to smaller product projects within existing products, layout, lean etc. A lot is happening at the same time, and it is your responsibility to distribute and follow up based on the whole.
A great part of the time you and the group work on improvements and streamlining to face the future, it can be big or small. You have close contact with the Ronneby unit's management team, as in many projects it is crucial that several departments are involved. Our values characterize our workplace and we constantly strive for sustainability to be an integral part of our processes and permeate the entire company. If you enjoy a dynamic work environment where teamwork is a key factor, this is the perfect challenge for you.
You report to the PG OD Manager who is based in Italy and will also have a strong collaboration with the Ronneby Factory Manager.
Responsible for the Ronneby team which is based on Project Managers, both AL employees and external consultants
Manage and be responsible for Ronneby's projects by ensuring that they are completed and secure that each project achieves its goals on time and within budget
Challenge and develop efficiency in project planning and execution
Develop and coach the team and ensure they have the right skills
Secure safety of the people, processes, and projects execution in full accordance with internal procedures and national legislation
Who you are
We are looking for you with a university degree, within mechanical engineering or industrial economics, you have worked minimum 8 years as a project manager and Lean Manufacturing in the manufacturing industry. You have managerial experience and are used to managing many complex situations. To be successful in the role, you need to have good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
We highly value the importance of your personal qualities and see that you have good leadership skills, are ambitious and driven with a strong customer focus. You are enthusiastic, educational, calm and communicative and passionate about sharing your knowledge and developing others. You are solution-focused, flexible and have a great interest in technology. You deal with complex problems and use your skills flexibly, you have an ability to initiate and drive change, and development processes. You are driven to make a difference and strive for improvement by raising both your own and others' ideas about how the organization can develop. Your communication style is clear, and you are inclusive, collaborative and trust inspiring. You plan and organize your work realistically by ensuring that sufficient resources are available and continuously evaluating progress. You are a committed leader who enjoys working out in the business close to your employees and you are responsive to each individual.
What's in it for you
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other develop and create value.
Your work will have a real impact on a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
About the employment
