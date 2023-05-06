OCM Support
We are looking for an OCM support for risk-based data access framework implementation for one of our clients in the Pharma Industry.
Job Summary:
The organizational change management support will be responsible for supporting the planning, design, delivery and evaluation of change management training strategy and activities related to implementation of the risk-based data access framework and Request Form tool in collaboration with users. This role will work closely with key stakeholders to ensure that change management training activities are aligned with the overall strategy and contribute to the successful adoption of organizational change.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with Data Governance Manager, Data Access & Compliance teams and other relevant stakeholders to identify training needs, develop training objectives, and design training programs that support the adoption of a change.
• Develop training materials, including presentations, guides, videos, interactive materials, that align with the change management training strategy and support the development of new behaviours.
• Ensure that training programs are engaging, informative and interactive.
• Evaluate the effectiveness of training programs through surveys and other methods and make recommendations for improvement.
• Monitor the progress of training initiatives and provide regular updates to the team on training completion rates and effectiveness.
• Support the development and execution of change management communication plans, ensuring the training messages are aligned with other communication efforts.
Location: Søborg, Denmark
