OBL Transport Operations Specialist
2023-10-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
At Outbound Logistics, you will be part of a global supply chain team that makes sure that the cars we build are delivered to our customers at required destinations at expected lead time. To make this happen, we secure that all outgoing transportation is established and executed, cost efficient and with exact precision to the entire Volvo Cars organization and the affiliates. Are you service- and business minded? Do you share our desire about transportation flows and want to reach your personal goals together with other people? Then Outbound Logistics is the place for you!
What you'll do
• Daily monitor and co-ordinate the vehicle process at Volvo Cars including transports with mainly trucks, ships, trains or any other transport model.
• Stay in daily contact with Carriers, Yards, Hubs, Compounds, National Sales Companies, Customs, IT systems and Vehicle plants for operational issues (delivery performance, capacity, launches, quality etc.).
• Support Whole sales and Retail deliveries targets for National Sales Companies and Importers.
• Monthly KPI review with responsible carrier(s)
• Support OBL Engineering and Procurement on future logistics network.
What you will bring
We believe a person with great structure and planning skills who enjoy having the ownership of all the coordination's within this area will be great fit for this position.
No matter if you are newly graduated from your master's degree or that you already have years of experience within Logistics, or Supply chain it doesn't matter if you have a curious and positive mindset and like to take ownership. You enjoy working in a global team where you and your colleagues support and share knowledge with each other.
IT systems used:
• TMS, Transport Management System
• YMS, Yard Management System
• Vista, Sales Order systems
• SAP for SRM orders
Microsoft skills needed:
• Good Excel knowledge
• Powerpoint
• Power Bi
• Power Automate or other RPA program skills
How to learn more and apply
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Kristin Gong at kristin.gong@volvocars.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
Please submit your application no later than Nov 5th, 2023, and please note that due to GDPR, no applications per email can be accepted.
