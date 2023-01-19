Object Specialist for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
2023-01-19
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are now looking for an Object Specialist for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solutions Epiroc
PLM Solutions are working with system management, system development, project management and planning.
Are you ready to take the next step, to be a part of our continuous development and work in an international environment from a global perspective?
We offer a workplace with colleagues from different parts of the world, where cultures and perspectives meet and cooperate to reach new goals. The services business support offer to the operation has a significant part in the development and digitization of our working ways and products. We challenge you to, with a high level of service, take in different situations and at times in high pace act together with the team. In our new organization we put support on the map and contribute to a higher quality and stability in our services. In order to achieve this, we need to become more people within the Object Specialist team.
Your mission
PLM Solutionsare responsible for development, maintain and support of the PLM environment for almost all divisions within Epiroc. We are responsible for several applications where Teamcenter, Creo and AutoCAD are the ones with the greatest number of users. Globally, today, we have more than 2 300 users in our applications within the time zones from Asia to America. Additionally, our responsibility is to make recurring improvements and develop new functionality based on the operational requirements.
We deliver high quality services, and we help to enable the productivity of the business. As a coworker within PLM Business Support, you will take an important part in supporting our users to solve different business problems and answer their technical questions related to the standard applications that are included in our applications portfolio (Teamcenter, Creo and AutoCAD for example). These systems are used by our engineers, designers and further within the production to design and construct our products. Furthermore, you create instructions that educate our users, and you will also participate in various projects.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you have a background within R&D, preferably with experience, as a user or administrator of Teamcenter. We believe that you have a university degree in engineering and solid work experience from a similar position, minimum 3 years. Previous experience from creating instructions and participating in various project is highly meritorious.
As a person you are service minded, a good listener. Your communication skills are very important since you will be working in an international team with members globally spread. Networking and dialogue are part of everyday work. You are structured and have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. It is an advantage if you have experience from manufacturing industry and production.
As our teams are international you speak and write English fluently and you feel comfortable using it.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date, so apply as soon as possible or February 5th at the latest. Write a short personal letter where you describe what makes you interested in this role. Include the letter and your CV in your recruitment application.
For questions regarding the position, please contact recruiting manager Alexander Rejås, PLM Support Manager, alexander.rejas@epiroc.com
, +46 (0) 76 697 06 87 or recruitment specialist Sunna Sveinsdóttir, sunna.sveinsdottir@epiroc.com Ersättning
