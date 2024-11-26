Object Leader/Scrum Master within electrical power supply, 24V battery
2024-11-26
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and waste elimination - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you a skilled Object Leader/Scrum Master with a passion for electrical components? We are seeking a talented and dynamic individual to join our team, where you will embrace the roles of both Object Leader and Scrum Master. This exciting position offers the opportunity to manage both technical and team leadership duties, significantly influencing our innovative projects.
Job Responsibilities
Lead the management of electrical components development.
Serve as Scrum Master for 50% of your time in one of our teams, facilitating agile practices and ensuring smooth project execution.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to achieve project goals.
Monitor and report on project progress, addressing any challenges that arise.
Provide support and be a servant leader so that the team can work focused on providing technical solutions.
This Is Us
Join our forward-thinking team dedicated to innovation and excellence in the field of electrical power supply, 24V batteries and systems connected to it. We are passionate about creating high-quality products that meet the needs of our customers. The team values collaboration, continuous improvement, and a positive work environment. Our team works in all areas of the 24V power supply for all vehicles. From development of ECU, batteries, central electric units, power realys to function development, power architecture and testing.
In the team we are open-minded and like to involve colleagues in our work.
Who You Are
You feel excellent in communication with the team and stakeholders, are confident to try new methods and dare to try and to take decisions based on the information that is available now and not in the future.
We think you have at least a basic knowledge on electrical systems and components
You are experienced in agile methodologies and have served as a Scrum Master and/or Object Leader before.
You are a problem-solver who can navigate complex challenges with your colleagues.
You are committed to inspire for a collaborative and productive team environment.
We find it meritorious if you have worked with Scania PD process, have been involved in projects around SESAMM7 the past years and/or are familiar with the SSCR process.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and proof of degree. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2024-12-10. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Börje Nilsson, Senior Engineer, borje.nilsson@scania.com
or Agnaldo Junior Carvalho Barberino, Group Manager, agnaldo.junior@scania.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10
