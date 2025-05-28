OBD Certification Engineer
2025-05-28
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are searching for a certification engineer to work with OBD (On Board Diagnostics) testing for tomorrows engines and aftertreatment systems at Scania. The focus in this job will be products aimed towards the US market but you will get to work with producs sold all around the world. This role will give you opportunities to build a wide technical knowledgebase within the engine management control system area and cooperate cross functionally with a large part of the engine development organisation. Are you also thorough, organised, analytical and communicative and want to work with advanced technology development and contribute to improve the environment? Then this is the job for you!
About Us
Our powertrain control systems are key to function, performance and environmental impact for our heavy duty engines. The group "Engine System Regulations" is responsible for demands on central functions for diagnostics and error control within the engine and aftertreatment management control systems. This includes ensuring that the systems fulfil legal demands for OBD, that our documentation is up to date and that our systems are easy to troubleshoot for the service market organisation.
Your role
As certification engineer you will be responsible for OBD testing of the most central fault codes on the engine as well as documentation of these tests. As we are building the organisation to tend to the new needs from the USA projects there will be plenty of opportunity to broaden your role and evolve with the organisation, especially if you already have experience with US certification and OBD development.
• Primary focus will be OBD certification towards the US market and setting up the processes and workflow for this.
• Diagnostics testing on engine as well as documentation of the results and analysis of relevant standards and legislation.
• This role involves a lot of cross functional communication with people in different roles from developers to authorities.
• You will work with developing and improving processes for structuring of OBD documentation.
Your Profile
• You have previous experience with diagnostics testing or development.
• You have previous experiences of engine or vehicle testing, or embedded system software development.
• You have knowledge about applicable emissions standards, diagnostic standards ISO/SAE.
• You are communicative and have an ability to analyse and understand technical issues as well as extract what's important from complex information.
• You express yourself fluently in English and preferably Swedish.
• C and CE-license is meriting.
We Offer
We offer an engaging and challenging role where innovation is encouraged. Our corporate culture values openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. We invest in our employees' training and skill development to foster growth opportunities. As a Scania employee, you'll enjoy benefits such as employee car options, performance bonuses, flexible working hours, subsidized lunch, and more. For those residing in Stockholm, we provide direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your Application
Welcome to apply by answering some questions and attaching your CV and any copies of relevant certificates. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process, and a background check may be conducted for this position.
