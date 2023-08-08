O&M Engineer
2023-08-08
At Hexicon, we are dedicated to developing innovative energy solutions for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for an Operation and Maintenance Engineer. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
We would like someone who thrives by working in a fast-paced, small company with big ambitions. It's great if you are used to working in a technical environment and have many points of contact. Qualities that we cherish are self-motivation, great collaboration skills, and a prestige-less mindset. We also strongly wish you are responsive to other people's input while being willing to teach colleagues about your own perspectives and experiences.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspires and motivates each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As an O&M Engineer at Hexicon, you will report to the CTO and work closely with our technical team and the project managers.
We are looking for an experienced technical package manager for our operation and maintenance scopes of floating offshore wind farms. We wish you to contribute to the early stages of development and generate cost estimations and maintenance scenarios. You will lead the O&M package for the later stages of our floating offshore wind project development phases. You need to be able to speak the language of WTG OEM maintenance schemes and maintenance contracts. You will also need to be able to develop and optimise the O&M philosophy as well as plan and lead related scopes and contracts.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
• Develop and advise on O&M strategies for floating wind projects.
• Contribute to work packages and/or projects
• Support the project teams in the case of O&M-related issues in the development and design
• Prepare tenders and negotiate contracts with WTG OEMs or other maintenance service suppliers, review and evaluate the offered services
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• A Master's degree in engineering or similar
• At least a few years of professional experience in the field of Offshore wind O&M
• Willingness to familiarise yourself with new tasks at short notice
• Fluency in English
• Ability to work in a team and excellent communication skills
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Previous work experience from a WTG- supplier or floating wind project
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Language: English is our corporate language, Swedish is considered a merit
ABOUT HEXICON
